Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir And Kerala Bag Best Three Tableaux Awards In Republic Day Parade
Navy has been declared as the Best Marching Contingent whereas Delhi Police has shared the same honour among CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:45 AM IST
New Delhi: Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala on Wednesday bagged the awards for best three tableaux from states and UTs during the Republic Day parade-2026.
The three panels of judges constituted for assessing the performance of the tableau announced Maharashtra (Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta), Jammu & Kashmir (Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & Kashmir) and Kerala (Water Metro & 100% Digital Literacy: Aatmanirbhar Kerala for Aatmanirbhar Bharat) as the best tableau from States and UTs.
Similarly, India Navy has been announced as the best marching contingent among three services whereas Delhi police has been announced as the best marching contingent among CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.
The Ministry of Culture (Vande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation) has also been announced as the best tableau from Central Ministries and Departments. The Central Public Works Department (Vande Mataram – Commemoration of 150 Years) and ‘Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India’ Dance Group have bagged special prizes.
Announcing the results, the defence ministry said that Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have bagged the 'Popular Choice’ category award based on the online poll conducted on the MyGov portal for the citizens to vote for their favorite Tableau.
Under the popular choice category, Assam Regiment bagged the best marching contingent among three services whereas CRPF bagged best marching contingent among CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.
At least, 30 tableau from 17 States and UTs and Central Government Departments participated in this year’s Republic Day Parade on the theme "Mantra of Freedom – Vande Mataram and Mantra of Prosperity – Self-Reliant India."
Several states including Jharkhand, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh among others and a few states from Northeast were not able to present their tableaux this time as they failed to get selected due to a rotation policy.
The policy that was implemented two years back ensures all states and Union Territories get a chance to participate over time.