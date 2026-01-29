ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir And Kerala Bag Best Three Tableaux Awards In Republic Day Parade

New Delhi: Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala on Wednesday bagged the awards for best three tableaux from states and UTs during the Republic Day parade-2026.

The three panels of judges constituted for assessing the performance of the tableau announced Maharashtra (Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta), Jammu & Kashmir (Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & Kashmir) and Kerala (Water Metro & 100% Digital Literacy: Aatmanirbhar Kerala for Aatmanirbhar Bharat) as the best tableau from States and UTs.

Similarly, India Navy has been announced as the best marching contingent among three services whereas Delhi police has been announced as the best marching contingent among CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.

The Ministry of Culture (Vande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation) has also been announced as the best tableau from Central Ministries and Departments. The Central Public Works Department (Vande Mataram – Commemoration of 150 Years) and ‘Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India’ Dance Group have bagged special prizes.

Announcing the results, the defence ministry said that Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have bagged the 'Popular Choice’ category award based on the online poll conducted on the MyGov portal for the citizens to vote for their favorite Tableau.