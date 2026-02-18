Maharashtra Govt Formally Scraps 5% Reservation Quota For Muslims
Although the policy was never fully implemented, the state government has declared all previous resolutions and communications issued on the subject void.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday formally cancelled a decade-old government resolution (GR) that had granted five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions and government and semi-government jobs.
Introduced in July 2014 through an ordinance, the reservation classified Muslims under the Special Backwards Class-A (SBC-A) category; however, it was never fully implemented, as the provision was stayed by the Mumbai High Court on November 14, 2014.
The ordinance also lapsed, as it was not enacted into law by the Maharashtra legislature before its December 23, 2014, deadline. Later, the Supreme Court also cancelled the reservation for Muslims while deciding a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Bombay High Court order.
With the latest order, the state government has declared all previous resolutions and communications issued on the subject void, which it had never done formally. This means no further admissions will be granted under the 5 per cent reservation in colleges and educational institutions, and no new caste or validity certificates will be issued under this category.
The Congress party reacts.
On Wednesday, the Congress party reacted sharply to the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for cancellingthe reservation for Muslims in the state. Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president and MP Varsha Gaikwad termed the move “extremely unfortunate” and strongly condemned the decision.
“Instead of taking positive steps regarding the 5 per cent reservation announced in 2014 for education and employment, the government has simply scrapped the old processes. Citing the High Court’s interim stay and the ordinance becoming outdated as reasons, the government has dealt a severe blow to the rights of the Muslim community,” she wrote on X.
“On one hand, they talk of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Support for All, Development for All), and on the other, they close the avenues for obtaining necessary documents for reservation – isn't this hypocrisy? Even though the Mumbai High Court has approved 5 per cent reservation for the Muslim community in education, its implementation has not taken place anywhere in Maharashtra to date. The government's failure to implement the reservation approved by the court is detrimental to democracy,” she added.
