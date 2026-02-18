ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Govt Formally Scraps 5% Reservation Quota For Muslims

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday formally cancelled a decade-old government resolution (GR) that had granted five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions and government and semi-government jobs.

Introduced in July 2014 through an ordinance, the reservation classified Muslims under the Special Backwards Class-A (SBC-A) category; however, it was never fully implemented, as the provision was stayed by the Mumbai High Court on November 14, 2014.

The ordinance also lapsed, as it was not enacted into law by the Maharashtra legislature before its December 23, 2014, deadline. Later, the Supreme Court also cancelled the reservation for Muslims while deciding a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Bombay High Court order.

With the latest order, the state government has declared all previous resolutions and communications issued on the subject void, which it had never done formally. This means no further admissions will be granted under the 5 per cent reservation in colleges and educational institutions, and no new caste or validity certificates will be issued under this category.