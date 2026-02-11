ETV Bharat / bharat

Sunetra Pawar To Meet PM Modi, Shah In Delhi Today; NCP Merger, Vacant RS Seat, Parth Pawar's Future In Spotlight

Sunetra Pawar takes charge as the new Maharashtra Deputy CM, at state secretariat Mantralaya, in Mumbai on Feb 10, 2026. Parth Pawar (clad in white and wearing spectacles) is seen standing on her right. ( X@SunetraA_Pawar/ANI )

By Prajakta Pol

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today, marking her first visit to the national capital after taking the oath of office following the death of her husband and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash on 28 January.

Sources told ETV Bharat that Sunetra is likely to declare her son Parth Pawar as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) after the meeting. Notably, just two days ago, Parth and Sunetra had visited Sharad Pawar, who is currently admitted to a hospital.

The Delhi visit is being seen as politically significant, with speculation intensifying over the future of the two factions of the NCP, as political observers believe key developments may unfold in the capital.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, Pawar is travelling to New Delhi for a courtesy visit after taking charge as Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM on Tuesday. Her visit has gained added significance following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' late-night and unannounced trip to Delhi on Monday.