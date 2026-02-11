Sunetra Pawar To Meet PM Modi, Shah In Delhi Today; NCP Merger, Vacant RS Seat, Parth Pawar's Future In Spotlight
The visit is politically significant, especially amid growing buzz around a possible merger of the rival NCP groups.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today, marking her first visit to the national capital after taking the oath of office following the death of her husband and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash on 28 January.
Sources told ETV Bharat that Sunetra is likely to declare her son Parth Pawar as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) after the meeting. Notably, just two days ago, Parth and Sunetra had visited Sharad Pawar, who is currently admitted to a hospital.
The Delhi visit is being seen as politically significant, with speculation intensifying over the future of the two factions of the NCP, as political observers believe key developments may unfold in the capital.
According to the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, Pawar is travelling to New Delhi for a courtesy visit after taking charge as Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM on Tuesday. Her visit has gained added significance following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' late-night and unannounced trip to Delhi on Monday.
NCP state president and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare and the party’s national working president and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel will also accompany Sunetra during the Delhi visit.
Sources said several issues are expected to be on the agenda during the visit. The most important one is the possible merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, one that was led by Ajit Pawar and the other by the NCP founder Sharad Pawar. Discussions on a possible merger may involve consultations with alliance partners in the coming days, indicating that Maharashtra’s political landscape could witness major changes soon.
If the merger materialises, it could significantly alter the Rajya Sabha arithmetic from Maharashtra and make it difficult for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to secure a seat in the upcoming elections. Another important issue is the vacant Rajya Sabha seat created after Sunetra Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.
She is likely to submit her resignation as MP to the President during the Delhi visit, and political circles are closely watching who will be nominated to fill the vacancy.
The meetings with the top BJP leadership are also expected to focus on coordination between the Centre and the Maharashtra government and the current political situation in the state. (With inputs from Anamika Ratna in Delhi)
