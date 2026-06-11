ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More, Others Over Alleged Obscene And Objectionable Remarks At Gurugram Comedy Show

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and other persons found involved, in connection with the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content at a Gurugram stand-up comedy show through online platforms and social media.

FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station U/s 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and others for alleged obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, according to Maharashtra Cyber.

The present case arises from certain videos and clips circulated through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms in connection with a programme hosted by stand-up comedian Pranit More. The content being widely circulated allegedly contains obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, which are against accepted societal norms and attract provisions of criminal law.

The investigation conducted by Maharashtra Cyber revealed that one of the clips allegedly contained remarks made by Himanshu Jangra suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity.