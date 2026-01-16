After 2 Decades Thackeray Rule Ends In Mumbai; Mahayuti Clean Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls
The Mahayuti emerged victorious in most of the Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, decimating Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
Mumbai: The Thackeray family will not be ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, after two decades, as the Mahayuti led by the BJP decimated Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the 2026 BMC elections.
The Mahayuti will have its mayor in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, respectively, had joined hands for the 2026 BMC polls. Their appeal to consolidate the votes on Marathi identity may have helped them to retain their stronghold pockets in the city; however, they will now occupy the opposition benches in the central hall of the grand Victorian Gothic building.
महाराष्ट्र के नगर निगम चुनावों में भाजपा-शिवसेना गठबंधन की प्रचंड जीत यह बताती है कि देश के कोने-कोने की जनता का विश्वास सिर्फ और सिर्फ पीएम श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाली NDA की विकासनीति पर है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2026
यह ऐतिहासिक सफलता, महायुति सरकार द्वारा प्रदेश में किए गए विकास और जनकल्याण…
A leader of Congress, which was previously a member of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) coalition with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), told ETV Bharat, the performance of Uddhav Thackeray is credible in the current circumstances.
"He (Uddhav) had to fight to retain those seats, and one must congratulate Uddhav for winning these seats in these difficult circumstances," said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.
The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has made no mark, while NCP has won two seats till now, both from Nawab Malik's family, Saeeda Khan and Mushra Malik. NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto told ETV Bharat, "We accept the mandate given by the people of Mumbai, and we hope the BJP serves the people of Mumbai well."
The Maharashtra government dismantled all 29 municipal corporations in the state. The Urban Development department of the state government ran these corporations. "The mismatch in resources, the way the funds were distributed to corporators of only the BJP and Shiv Sena, his (Uddhav's) party has put up a tough fight," said Sawant.
The results show a splintered Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) coalition between Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) having not a single vote. Prior to the elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had urged the Congress to remain in the alliance but had claimed they were not in favour of the MNS forging an alliance with the SS (UBT).
BJP writes history once again at the Municipal Corporation Election 2025-26!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 16, 2026
Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, along with the guidance of BJP National President and Hon Union Minister J. P. Nadda ji, Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah,… pic.twitter.com/FWi013ZXnp
Political analysts say Congress is responsible for the BJP getting more seats after the MVA split.
"There are many rumours surrounding (Congress leader) Varsha Gaikwad's decision to split from the MVA. The Congress is responsible for helping the BJP to gain more seats in Mumbai. The Congress should never have split from the MVA," said analyst Pratap Asbe. He added, "This was the time for Congress to have stuck it out with the alliance. Congress has known to take such decisions before."
Crasto accepted the outcome of these results would have been different had the MVA alliance parties contested together under one banner. "Yes, definitely, had the MVA parties contested together, the results would have been completely different."
Congress, in its defense, said it was Uddhav who delayed in holding talks with the Congress. Sawant told ETV Bharat, they continue to have misgivings about MNS. "We have no ambiguity on MNS since we had conveyed our reservations. Even then, if the Shiv Sena (UBT) wanted an alliance then they could have fought on the MVA banner," Sawant said.
The counting for 29 municipal corporations began at 10 AM and has been conducted in phases. In Mumbai, till 3.30 PM, counting in a few wards had not yet begun.
At the time of filing of this report, in Mumbai, the BJP is leading in 90 seats, the Shiv Sena in 28, SS (UBT) in 57, MNS in 9, Congress in 15, NCP in 3, and others in 8. These figures are likely to change by the end of the day, after the final counting numbers are announced by the State Election Commission, Maharashtra.
The Mahayuti also swept most of the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra as they decimated Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, NCP and NCP (SP).
The BJP was leading in Nagpur and in Pune, two other key municipal corporations. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the saffron party was pitted against the NCP and NCP (SP), which had joined hands.
At the time of filing this report, in Nagpur, the BJP was ahead in 99 seats, the Shiv Sena on one seat and the Congress in 41 seats. In Pune, the BJP was ahead in 86 seats, the Shiv Sena in 2 seats, the NCP in 10 seats, and Congress in 12 seats.
The saffron party was also leading in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pimpri-Chichwad, Nashik, Dhule and Jalgaon. At the time of filing of this report, in Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP was leading in 84 seats, the Shiv Sena in 6 seats and the NCP in 37 seats. In Kolhapur, it was the BJP, which was leading in 26 seats while the Shiv Sena was ahead in 15 seats.
In Ichalkaranji, once again, it was the BJP, which was leading in 43 seats, while the Shiv Sena was ahead in 3 seats. In Sangli, the BJP was ahead 39 seats, while the Shiv Sena in 2 seats. The NCP was ahead in 16 seats while the Congress was ahead in 18 seats.
In Dhule, which is in north Maharashtra, BJP was ahead in 84 seats, while the Shiv Sena was ahead in 6 seats and the NCP in 37 seats.
In Jalgaon, the BJP was ahead in 46 seats, the Shiv Sena in 22 seats. The picture was similar in Akola, where the BJP was ahead in 38 seats, the Shiv Sena and NCP each on one seat and the Congress on 30 seats.
In Nashik too, the BJP was ahead in 76 seats while the Shiv Sena was ahead in 29 seats. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the BJP was ahead in 56 seats while the Shiv Sena was ahead on 14 seats.
In Amravati in Vidarbha, the BJP was on 25 seats, the Shiv Sena on 3 seats, and the NCP on 16 seats. Only in Malegaon, the NCP was ahead in 27 seats, while the Shiv Sena was ahead in 18 seats and the BJP in 2 seats.
Chandrapur was a solace for Congress, where it was ahead in 30 seats and the BJP on 23 seats.
The election also threw up some unexpected results like the one in Jalna, where Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, won the poll as an independent candidate.
Kiran Deskhmukh, son of BJP legislator Vijay Deskhmukh, an accused in the MNS leader Balasaheb Sarawde's murder case, won in Solapur.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the BJP workers for the party's outstanding performance in the civic elections. In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "BJP writes history once again at the Municipal Corporation Election 2025-26! Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, along with the guidance of BJP National President and Hon Union Minister J. P. Nadda ji, Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah, BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin ji, and the tireless efforts of BJP State President MLA Ravindra Chavan and all the party workers, BJP has achieved a momentous victory in the state once again! This victory reflects people’s trust in BJP’s vision ensuring progress and development."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah too hailed the performance of his party.
