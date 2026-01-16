ETV Bharat / bharat

After 2 Decades Thackeray Rule Ends In Mumbai; Mahayuti Clean Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls

Mumbai: The Thackeray family will not be ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, after two decades, as the Mahayuti led by the BJP decimated Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the 2026 BMC elections.

The Mahayuti will have its mayor in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, respectively, had joined hands for the 2026 BMC polls. Their appeal to consolidate the votes on Marathi identity may have helped them to retain their stronghold pockets in the city; however, they will now occupy the opposition benches in the central hall of the grand Victorian Gothic building.

A leader of Congress, which was previously a member of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) coalition with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), told ETV Bharat, the performance of Uddhav Thackeray is credible in the current circumstances.

"He (Uddhav) had to fight to retain those seats, and one must congratulate Uddhav for winning these seats in these difficult circumstances," said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has made no mark, while NCP has won two seats till now, both from Nawab Malik's family, Saeeda Khan and Mushra Malik. NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto told ETV Bharat, "We accept the mandate given by the people of Mumbai, and we hope the BJP serves the people of Mumbai well."

The Maharashtra government dismantled all 29 municipal corporations in the state. The Urban Development department of the state government ran these corporations. "The mismatch in resources, the way the funds were distributed to corporators of only the BJP and Shiv Sena, his (Uddhav's) party has put up a tough fight," said Sawant.

The results show a splintered Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) coalition between Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) having not a single vote. Prior to the elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had urged the Congress to remain in the alliance but had claimed they were not in favour of the MNS forging an alliance with the SS (UBT).

Political analysts say Congress is responsible for the BJP getting more seats after the MVA split.

"There are many rumours surrounding (Congress leader) Varsha Gaikwad's decision to split from the MVA. The Congress is responsible for helping the BJP to gain more seats in Mumbai. The Congress should never have split from the MVA," said analyst Pratap Asbe. He added, "This was the time for Congress to have stuck it out with the alliance. Congress has known to take such decisions before."

Crasto accepted the outcome of these results would have been different had the MVA alliance parties contested together under one banner. "Yes, definitely, had the MVA parties contested together, the results would have been completely different."

Congress, in its defense, said it was Uddhav who delayed in holding talks with the Congress. Sawant told ETV Bharat, they continue to have misgivings about MNS. "We have no ambiguity on MNS since we had conveyed our reservations. Even then, if the Shiv Sena (UBT) wanted an alliance then they could have fought on the MVA banner," Sawant said.

The counting for 29 municipal corporations began at 10 AM and has been conducted in phases. In Mumbai, till 3.30 PM, counting in a few wards had not yet begun.