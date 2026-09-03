ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Closes Probe Into 1989 Tata Sons Share Transfer

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has closed a complaint seeking an inquiry into the 1989 transfer of 833 shares of Tata Sons from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust to the late Naval H. Tata, finding that the transaction complied with the law in force at the time, Tata Trusts said in a statement on Thursday.

The order, dated September 2, follows a complaint filed on June 10 by Vijay Singh, a trustee of the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT), seeking an independent inquiry into the nearly four-decade-old transfer of shares to Naval H. Tata, the father of current Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata.

"The Tata Trusts are in receipt of the Charity Commissioner's Order, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, dated 2nd September 2026 disposing of a complaint received from Vijay Singh, Trustee, NRTT, vide email dated 10th June, 2026 which sought an inquiry into the transfer of 833 shares of Tata Sons Private Limited from NRTT to Mr Naval H. Tata in 1989," it said.

"The Tata Trusts stand vindicated in their assertion that the allegations relating to the transfer of shares were baseless, unsubstantiated and mala fide. These were undertaken as part of a wilful, malicious and orchestrated campaign which had, as its sole aim, the objective of discrediting the Tata Trusts - an institution which has, for more than 130 years, served the country and consistently held itself to the highest standards of public trust, accountability and ethical conduct," the statement said.

The commissioner, after examining the complaint, the trust's response and supporting documents, concluded that no further inquiry under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, was warranted, according to Tata Trusts.

According to the statement, the commissioner found that the sale was necessitated by statutory requirements and that the share transfer was supported by proper documentation. The consideration paid to the trust was based on a valuation agreed by the Commissioner of Wealth Tax, and the trust made a profit on the transaction that was reflected in its balance sheet as of March 31, 1989, Tata Trusts said.

The order also found that the shares were transferred subject to a condition that they would not be sold to a third party and would remain within the recipient's family. The commissioner concluded that the transfer was made in compliance with the applicable law at the time, the statement said.

The dispute had resurfaced this year after allegations were made that the shares, which were held by a public charitable trust, had been transferred to Naval Tata in his personal capacity without adequate consideration, trustee approval or the required documentation. Those allegations were denied by Tata Trusts.

The Charity Commissioner had previously barred the Sir Ratan Tata Trust from holding meetings while an inquiry into matters concerning the trust is pending. The restriction has had consequences beyond the trust itself because SRTT, together with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, is a major shareholder of Tata Sons.

The two trusts together hold about 51.5 per cent of Tata Sons. Their inability to jointly nominate a representative contributed to the lack of quorum at Tata Sons' August 18 annual general meeting, which was adjourned for the first time in the group's history.