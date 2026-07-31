ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Dead, Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations at the building collapse site ( Video screengrab/IANS )

Mumbai: A portion of a four-storey building in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Thursday night, leaving at least three persons dead and several others trapped under the debris. The incident took place at around 11:30 PM at the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of Bhiwandi. Teams from Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, local police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue operations on a war footing, officials said. A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances, and heavy earth-moving machinery has been deployed at the site, they added.