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Three Dead, Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Rescue teams led by NDRF are carrying out an intensive search operation at the site as 2-3 persons are still feared trapped under the rubble.

One Dead, Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations at the building collapse site (Video screengrab/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST

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Updated : July 31, 2026 at 8:40 AM IST

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Mumbai: A portion of a four-storey building in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Thursday night, leaving at least three persons dead and several others trapped under the debris.

The incident took place at around 11:30 PM at the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of Bhiwandi. Teams from Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, local police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue operations on a war footing, officials said.

A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances, and heavy earth-moving machinery has been deployed at the site, they added.

While initially one person was confirmed dead, rescue personnel recovered two more bodies from under the debris this morning.

"A body was removed from the rubble, and an injured boy was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Seven to eight people are still trapped under the rubble and a search and rescue operation is underway," PTI quoted Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Vijay Jadhav as saying.

One Dead, Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
Visuals of the partially collapsed building in Bhiwandi (IANS)

As per reports, the structure comprised 48 rooms, 12 on each floor. The building was already classified as a 'Category C' structure by the Municipal Corporation, indicating that it was in a dangerous and dilapidated condition and had already been ordered to be evacuated.

While most of the residents had vacated the building following the civic body's notice, one family reportedly remained inside while repair work was underway. Labourers working at the site were also present when a portion of the building suddenly collapsed.

Around 2-3 persons are still feared trapped under the rubble, officials added.

One Dead, Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
Visuals of the partially collapsed building in Bhiwandi (IANS)
Last Updated : July 31, 2026 at 8:40 AM IST

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA NEWS
BUILDING COLLAPSES
NDRF RESCUE
BHIWANDI BUILDING COLLAPSE

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