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Maharashtra ATS Nabs Naxalite Carrying Rs 10 Lakh Bounty

File photo used as representational image. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a wanted Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh from Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Sanjay Sarju Yadav (45), a resident of Devgaon village in Jharkhand's Palamu district, was apprehended from the Thakurli area based on specific intelligence, he said. During preliminary interrogation, Yadav, a zonal committee member of a banned Naxalite organisation, revealed that he had been hiding in Thakurli for the past 10 days to evade law enforcement.