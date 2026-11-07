Maharashtra ATS Nabs Naxalite Carrying Rs 10 Lakh Bounty
Sanjay Sarju Yadav (45), a resident of Jharkhand's Palamu district, was arrested in the Thakurli area in Thane.
By PTI
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a wanted Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh from Thane district, an official said on Saturday.
Sanjay Sarju Yadav (45), a resident of Devgaon village in Jharkhand's Palamu district, was apprehended from the Thakurli area based on specific intelligence, he said. During preliminary interrogation, Yadav, a zonal committee member of a banned Naxalite organisation, revealed that he had been hiding in Thakurli for the past 10 days to evade law enforcement.
The ATS has handed Yadav over to the Jharkhand Police, who placed him under formal arrest for further legal proceedings, the official added.