Ambedkar And Delhi: A Story Of Two Buildings Deeply Connected With His Life And Work

By Rahul Chauhan & Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: We tend to remember Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar as the "Father" of the Indian Constitution, or as a social justice warrior. But in many ways, he was no less an iconoclast than his fellow activist and friend, E V Ramasamy aka Periyar. Certainly, even though he embraced Buddhism towards the fag end of his life, he was quite dismissive of idolatry. So, it isn't too difficult to guess what his reaction would have been, had he been alive to see the pilgrimages that have sprouted around sites associated with him during his lifetime.

On his 70th death anniversary, which is being marked across the country today, Ramesh Chandra Ratna, a former chairman of the Railway Ministry's Passenger Service Committee, said Babasaheb had a deep connection with the country's capital, Delhi. It was also where he breathed his last on December 6, 1956, in his official bungalow on Alipur Road, which has since been developed into the Ambedkar National Memorial.

The Ambedkarite also claimed that the Dalit community had to fight a protracted battle to establish the house as a memorial, adding that in addition, there's also an Ambedkar International Centre now associated with his memory, on Janpath Road in Delhi, a project in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played a significant role.

Ratna said there are four major pilgrimage sites that especially Dalits across India revere, include Babasaheb's birthplace (Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, now called Dr Ambedkar Nagar), Chaitya Bhoomi or cremation site (near Chowpatty, Mumbai), Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism along with lakhs of his Dalit followers months before his death, and the Ambedkar National Memorial (his residence on Alipur Road in Delhi), with the new Ambedkar International Centre rapidly coming up as a fifth pilgrimage spot.

He said the Centre focuses on research on Ambedkar and the dissemination of his ideas. Each year, it hires research associates on a one-year contract to work on topics related to the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Mahima, a research associate working at the Ambedkar International Centre, said the Centre has a free library dedicated to literature and other research related to Ambedkar. She said that she is researching on work done on Ambedkar after his death, for a forthcoming coffee table book. She also spoke of Ambedkar's influence on literature, music, and cinema, and on how memorials across the world, educational institutions bearing his name, postage stamps, etc. have kept his name alive. "My department is responsible for collecting and compiling data on all such things," she said.