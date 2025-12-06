Ambedkar And Delhi: A Story Of Two Buildings Deeply Connected With His Life And Work
The Ambedkar National Memorial in his erstwhile residence and the ASI Central Library where he did a lot of research, are pilgrimages for Babasaheb's followers.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST|
Updated : December 6, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
By Rahul Chauhan & Dhananjay Verma
New Delhi: We tend to remember Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar as the "Father" of the Indian Constitution, or as a social justice warrior. But in many ways, he was no less an iconoclast than his fellow activist and friend, E V Ramasamy aka Periyar. Certainly, even though he embraced Buddhism towards the fag end of his life, he was quite dismissive of idolatry. So, it isn't too difficult to guess what his reaction would have been, had he been alive to see the pilgrimages that have sprouted around sites associated with him during his lifetime.
On his 70th death anniversary, which is being marked across the country today, Ramesh Chandra Ratna, a former chairman of the Railway Ministry's Passenger Service Committee, said Babasaheb had a deep connection with the country's capital, Delhi. It was also where he breathed his last on December 6, 1956, in his official bungalow on Alipur Road, which has since been developed into the Ambedkar National Memorial.
The Ambedkarite also claimed that the Dalit community had to fight a protracted battle to establish the house as a memorial, adding that in addition, there's also an Ambedkar International Centre now associated with his memory, on Janpath Road in Delhi, a project in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played a significant role.
Ratna said there are four major pilgrimage sites that especially Dalits across India revere, include Babasaheb's birthplace (Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, now called Dr Ambedkar Nagar), Chaitya Bhoomi or cremation site (near Chowpatty, Mumbai), Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism along with lakhs of his Dalit followers months before his death, and the Ambedkar National Memorial (his residence on Alipur Road in Delhi), with the new Ambedkar International Centre rapidly coming up as a fifth pilgrimage spot.
He said the Centre focuses on research on Ambedkar and the dissemination of his ideas. Each year, it hires research associates on a one-year contract to work on topics related to the Father of the Indian Constitution.
Mahima, a research associate working at the Ambedkar International Centre, said the Centre has a free library dedicated to literature and other research related to Ambedkar. She said that she is researching on work done on Ambedkar after his death, for a forthcoming coffee table book. She also spoke of Ambedkar's influence on literature, music, and cinema, and on how memorials across the world, educational institutions bearing his name, postage stamps, etc. have kept his name alive. "My department is responsible for collecting and compiling data on all such things," she said.
Mahima added, "At the Centre, we also conduct a lecture series on Ambedkar, which is part of the Namo Bharat Dialogues."
Another scholar, Sonakshi, said she is working on Ambedkar's theory of caste and the movement he led against discrimination and untouchability, as well as on the Dalit Panthers Movement and the Dalit Labour Movement. She had previously worked on the Kalaram Temple Movement that Babasaheb had led in Nashik, as well as on institutions he had founded, including the Indian Labour Party.
Lesser known as a place deeply associated with Babasaheb is the Central Library of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tilak Marg near ITO in Delhi, where Ambedkar spent years researching for his writings.
According to ASI officials, the Central Library was one of Babasaheb's favourite places, where he would carry out his own research on ancient Indian history, culture, and law. The library was so dear to him that he even wrote about it, on June 5, 1954: "I have been residing in Delhi for the last 10 years. Being interested in ancient Indian history, I have regularly borrowed books on the subject from this library. Although it is well-stocked with books on the subject, the collection could be much bigger than what it is. It should be like the British Museum."
Babasaheb's writings give us a glimpse into the sharp, fertile mind of a great scholar of ancient Indian history, culture, social system, religious texts, and legal codes. His studies at the ASI library included Manusmriti and other ancient Indian legal systems, Buddhist literature and Indian religious traditions, Kautilya's Arthashastra, the socio-cultural structure of ancient India, epigraphy, Indology, and archaeology. The library's rare books and original manuscripts were extremely helpful in his research, all of which later became the ideological foundation for his drafting of the Indian Constitution.
ASI's Central Library is a living treasure trove of over 1.25 lakh books, over 90 journals, 6,000 manuscripts, rare Tibetan collections, ancient portfolios, the Cunningham diaries, and over 12,000 digitised rare books. Its foundation was laid in Shimla in 1902 by then ASI Director-General John Marshall, who hoped to make it into the world's best archaeological library. As early as 1939, it was called "South Asia's best archaeological library". Today, it is the most authentic repository of documents on India's antiquity, civilisation, and cultural memories.
While inaugurating the Heritage Building, PM Modi praised the library's collection and preservation work, writing, "This library connects our past with the present. Archaeologists' discoveries are beautifully preserved in books and journals. Such libraries are a centre of attraction for scholars, researchers, and the general public."
