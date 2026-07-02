ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahananda River In West Bengal Facing Severe Pollution Crisis As Yamuna

“Our surveys reveal that there are 152 outlets discharging into the Mahananda River along the stretch from Old Malda to Ward No 1 of the English Bazar Municipality. Vast quantities of wastewater mixed with waste flow into the river daily from these outlets—a fact we have repeatedly highlighted. We are astonished to see that the English Bazar Municipality has implemented a new drainage system under its own supervision that discharges wastewater from several municipal wards directly into the river" he said.

The process depletes oxygen levels in the water, potentially leading to the death of aquatic organisms. Furthermore, this polluted foam can cause harm to human skin and the respiratory system. Rupak Debsharma, a member of an environmental organization in Malda town, says,

Environmentalists explain that such foam forms when untreated sewage, various chemicals, and detergents mix with river water. Phosphates and chemicals present in the wastes render the river water alkaline, which can be lethal for aquatic life.

Some time ago, municipal authorities had constructed a large drain to channel waste water from Wards 1 through 6, as well as Wards 25, 27, and 29 of Malda town. The drain discharges into the Mahananda River in the town's Madhabnagar area. Waste-laden water constantly flows into the river through the drain, creating foam that accumulates and grows in volume. A pungent smell of ammonia emanating from the river water is also quite evident at the site.

Residents allege that the English Bazar Municipality is to be blamed for the state of affairs. However, municipal authorities claim that this sight will soon be a thing of the past, stating that the town's waste water will shortly undergo scientific treatment before being discharged into the Mahananda.

Now, a strikingly similar scene is unfolding in West Bengal's Malda. Only the river's name has changed—from Yamuna to Mahananda. Choked by the toxic waste of Malda town, the Mahananda has become a 'Neelkantha' (one who swallows poison). Environmentalists warn that the consequences of this will be far-reaching.

Pollution in Mahananda river (ETV Bharat)

Debsharma said while this has brought relief to the town's residents by ending their long-standing waterlogging woes, it has significantly exacerbated the pollution of the Mahananda. "Instead of direct discharge, the waste water could have been channeled into small ponds or reservoirs and naturally purified using water hyacinths before being released into the river. We discussed this with a municipal councilor on the very day the drainage system was launched. He assured us that the wastewater would undergo treatment before discharge within three to six months", he said.

Debsharma said a year has passed, and nothing has been done. "This pollution is completely destroying the river's aquatic biodiversity. Waste from Malda Medical College and poultry farms is also flowing directly into the river through this drainage system—waste that previously did not enter the river. It would be in everyone's interest if the administration scientifically treated the wastewater before discharging it,” he said.

Sunil Das, Malda District President of Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, states, “We submitted a written appeal to the English Bazar municipal authorities and the District Irrigation Department, providing comprehensive data on the pollution of the Mahananda and urging them to take appropriate action. Although we were assured that steps would be taken, nothing has been done so far. When the 'hydro-drain' at Madhabnagar was commissioned, we were promised that the town's wastewater would undergo proper treatment before being discharged into the Mahananda. That promise, too, remains unfulfilled; completely untreated, polluted water is being released into the river".

Pollution in Mahananda river (ETV Bharat)

He said, "People bathing in the river are developing various skin ailments, and they are turning to us for help in finding relief from this pollution. We intend to approach the district administration regarding this matter very soon.”

Tuhinshubhra Mandal, a renowned river expert from North Bengal, said "Such foam can form in river water for various reasons; surfactants, for instance, can cause it. Surfactants are also produced through the decomposition of leaves, vegetation, and algae. However, the foam in the Mahananda likely contains phosphates, ammonia, and linear alkyl benzene—substances found in filth, wastewater, and other pollutants".

Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Chairman of the English Bazar Municipality, said, "Under schemes like 'Namami Gange' or other government initiatives, urban waste water cannot be discharged directly into a river. In the municipality's new drainage system, waste water is first directed into a siltation tank before reaching the river; it is then filtered through nets before discharge".

He said the waste water does not undergo scientific treatment. "We have prepared a proposal for a Sewage Treatment Plant through the Municipal Engineering Directorate and submitted it to the State Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Department. They have conducted surveys on three separate occasions, and an agency is currently preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project".

Chowdhury said, "We hope to receive approval for the project in the coming financial year. Once approved, the city's waste water—which currently flows into the Mahananda through three main municipal outlets—will undergo full scientific treatment before being discharged. However, keeping the Mahananda pollution-free also requires public awareness and cooperation."