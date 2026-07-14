Madhya Pradesh High Court Relief For Mahakumbh Girl Monalisa, Husband
The HC ordered that no coercive or punitive action be taken against the couple until next hearing regarding the criminal case registered in Khargone district.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Indore: The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted relief to Monalisa Bhonsle, who had gone viral while selling garlands at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, and her husband Farman Khan. The court has ordered that no punitive action be taken against them for the time being.
Justice Gajendra Singh of the Indore Bench issued this order on Monday, after hearing arguments from both sides regarding the couple's writ petition. The court has scheduled the next hearing for the week commencing July 27.
The interim order said that no coercive or punitive action be taken against the couple until the next hearing, regarding the criminal case registered at the Maheshwar police station in Khargone district.
Senior Advocate Vivek Krishna Tankha and Advocate Jerry Lopez represented Farman Khan, while Additional Advocate General Rahul Sethi and Government Advocate Sunit Kapoor presented arguments on behalf of the state government.
Monalisa and her husband Farman Khan had filed a writ petition in the Indore Bench of the High Court seeking relief regarding the cancellation of Monalisa's birth certificate by the Maheshwar Municipal Council and the FIR registered at the police station. The petition alleges that Monalisa's birth records were tampered with as part of a conspiracy to portray her as a minor at the time of her marriage.
According to the petition, the couple had married at a temple in Kerala on March 11. The petition states that the woman's actual date of birth is January 1, 2008, a date recorded on the birth certificate issued by the Maheshwar Municipal Panchayat, as well as on her Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other government documents. It is alleged in the petition that the woman's family opposed the relationship after the marriage, and the genuine birth certificate was cancelled without following due legal process. Based on this revised record, an FIR was registered against Monalisa's husband.
The case against Farman Khan was registered under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 81 (marriage by deceit or sexual intercourse under the pretext of marriage), 83 (enticing a minor girl), and 87 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act; and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. A special court hearing POCSO Act cases has already rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Monalisa's husband in this matter.
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