ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh High Court Relief For Mahakumbh Girl Monalisa, Husband

The couple had married at a temple in Kerala on March 11. ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted relief to Monalisa Bhonsle, who had gone viral while selling garlands at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, and her husband Farman Khan. The court has ordered that no punitive action be taken against them for the time being.

Justice Gajendra Singh of the Indore Bench issued this order on Monday, after hearing arguments from both sides regarding the couple's writ petition. The court has scheduled the next hearing for the week commencing July 27.

The interim order said that no coercive or punitive action be taken against the couple until the next hearing, regarding the criminal case registered at the Maheshwar police station in Khargone district.

Senior Advocate Vivek Krishna Tankha and Advocate Jerry Lopez represented Farman Khan, while Additional Advocate General Rahul Sethi and Government Advocate Sunit Kapoor presented arguments on behalf of the state government.