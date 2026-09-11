ETV Bharat / bharat

Century Later, Banaras Still Evokes Subramania Bharati's Timeless Bond With The Ancient City

Varanasi: It was on September 11 that Kashi mourned the loss of great poet Subramania Bharati, also known as Bharathiyar. Born into a Tamil family at Ettayapuram in present-day Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu on December 11, 1882, he passed away on September 11, 1921. But not many know that it was the soil of Kashi that shaped his education and laid the foundation for his journey to become a 'Mahakavi' (Great Poet).

After Independence, he became the first poet whose works were nationalised. A chair has been established in his name at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The inaugural session of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is dedicated to Subramania Bharati every year.

Following the launch of the Tamil Sangamam in Kashi in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the great son of Tamil Nadu, Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, had found a remarkable opportunity for intellectual growth and spiritual awakening in Kashi.

PM Modi noted that it was in Kashi that Subramania Bharati's nationalism was further strengthened and his poetry gained a new edge. It was here that his vision of an independent and united India found a clear direction. There are numerous examples illustrating the bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

While living in Kashi, Subramania Bharati kept Tamil culture alive, bridging the two regions. He shared a direct bond with Kashi, pursuing his studies while residing at Hanuman Ghat in Varanasi. Inspired by the city, he penned poems and plays, including “Saraswati Vandana”, that not only troubled the British colonial administration at the time, but also enriched the freedom movement.

Following his father's death, Subramania Bharati lived in poverty with his aunt at Hanuman Ghat from 1898 onwards but nurtured his passion for writing.

Recognising its historical significance, both the Tamil Nadu and Central governments have preserved his residence in Kashi. The site bears witness to the story of how Subramania Bharati nurtured Tamil heritage during his time in the city. Even today, the walls, windows and doors of the centuries-old house on the banks of the Ganga at Hanuman Ghat evoke the presence of this great figure.

Brought Two Regions Together

On moving from Tamil Nadu to Kashi, he not only immersed himself in the city's life but on returning, shared his unique perspective on Kashi with others. Bharati lived in Kashi for nearly four years, channelling the knowledge and energy he gained there into strengthening the nation and its culture.

Speaking on this, his family member Swati says, "Being a member of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati's family is a matter of great pride for me. He was my grandfather, and today's generation is preserving his legacy."

"I am working to keep his poetry alive through my Indian classical music and dance production house. Through stage performances and presentations based on his poems, writings and plays, we are connecting the youth of today with his vision," she said.