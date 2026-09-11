Century Later, Banaras Still Evokes Subramania Bharati's Timeless Bond With The Ancient City
The legendary poet lived in Kashi for four years only, but established a lifelong relationship with the city, reports Gopal Mishra.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Varanasi: It was on September 11 that Kashi mourned the loss of great poet Subramania Bharati, also known as Bharathiyar. Born into a Tamil family at Ettayapuram in present-day Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu on December 11, 1882, he passed away on September 11, 1921. But not many know that it was the soil of Kashi that shaped his education and laid the foundation for his journey to become a 'Mahakavi' (Great Poet).
After Independence, he became the first poet whose works were nationalised. A chair has been established in his name at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The inaugural session of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is dedicated to Subramania Bharati every year.
Following the launch of the Tamil Sangamam in Kashi in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the great son of Tamil Nadu, Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, had found a remarkable opportunity for intellectual growth and spiritual awakening in Kashi.
PM Modi noted that it was in Kashi that Subramania Bharati's nationalism was further strengthened and his poetry gained a new edge. It was here that his vision of an independent and united India found a clear direction. There are numerous examples illustrating the bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.
While living in Kashi, Subramania Bharati kept Tamil culture alive, bridging the two regions. He shared a direct bond with Kashi, pursuing his studies while residing at Hanuman Ghat in Varanasi. Inspired by the city, he penned poems and plays, including “Saraswati Vandana”, that not only troubled the British colonial administration at the time, but also enriched the freedom movement.
Following his father's death, Subramania Bharati lived in poverty with his aunt at Hanuman Ghat from 1898 onwards but nurtured his passion for writing.
Recognising its historical significance, both the Tamil Nadu and Central governments have preserved his residence in Kashi. The site bears witness to the story of how Subramania Bharati nurtured Tamil heritage during his time in the city. Even today, the walls, windows and doors of the centuries-old house on the banks of the Ganga at Hanuman Ghat evoke the presence of this great figure.
Brought Two Regions Together
On moving from Tamil Nadu to Kashi, he not only immersed himself in the city's life but on returning, shared his unique perspective on Kashi with others. Bharati lived in Kashi for nearly four years, channelling the knowledge and energy he gained there into strengthening the nation and its culture.
Speaking on this, his family member Swati says, "Being a member of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati's family is a matter of great pride for me. He was my grandfather, and today's generation is preserving his legacy."
"I am working to keep his poetry alive through my Indian classical music and dance production house. Through stage performances and presentations based on his poems, writings and plays, we are connecting the youth of today with his vision," she said.
“At a time when people feared raising their voices, he spoke about women's empowerment and the importance of educating women. Today, we are taking those very ideas forward to inspire women,” she said.
“The younger generation, especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha, needs to understand this. He lived in a house at Hanuman Ghat in Kashi from 1898 to 1902. It was in the courtyard of this house that he composed ‘Vellai Thamarai Puvil’ (an invocation to Goddess Saraswati). He arrived in Kashi at the age of just 15, and by the time he returned, he had become a ‘Mahakavi’ (Great Poet),” she said.
Dr Hema Krishnan, the poet's granddaughter and a retired faculty member from BHU, said that while living in Kashi, Subramania Bharati not only enriched intellectual discourse through his writings but also addressed issues such as atrocities against women and the mistreatment of children. He voiced his opposition to practices such as the tonsure ceremonies of children and the treatment of widows at the Ganga ghats of Kashi. He was the one who raised issues like "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" (Educate the Girl Child, Save the Girl Child) back then — initiatives that were later championed with greater prominence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He earned the honour of having the 'Mahakavi Subramania Bharati Chair' established in his name at BHU by the Prime Minister. At the age of 11, Tamil scholars bestowed upon him the title of 'Bharati'.
When Subramania Bharati arrived in Kashi, he knew only Tamil. He learned Sanskrit, Hindi and English from the scholars of Kashi. He passed the entrance exam for Jai Narayan Inter College and completed his high school education there. Later, he translated the 'Gita' and Patanjali's 'Yoga Sutras' into Tamil.
Prof Jagadeesan, head of the Tamil Department and Chair Professor at BHU, states that it was in Kashi that the poet met Sister Nivedita, a disciple of Swami Vivekananda; she regarded him as her guru.
While sitting by the ghats, he began writing against child marriage, the caste system, and female illiteracy. The inspiration for his most famous poem, 'Achamillai Achamillai' (No fear, no fear), came from witnessing the cremation ghats of Kashi.
Subramania Bharati left Kashi in 1902 and became a journalist and freedom fighter. When the British issued a warrant against him, he lived in exile in Pondicherry for 10 years. In 1949, his works became the first to be nationalised in Independent India.
Dr Jagadeesan notes that although the construction of BHU had not yet begun during the poet's time in Kashi, he was close to Annie Besant and Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.
When the vision for BHU was about to materialise, it was Subramania Bharati who suggested to 'Mahamana' that the university buildings be designed in the style of a temple — an idea that Malaviya appreciated.
As a result, artisans and masons from South India constructed every building here in the temple style, creating a unique and extraordinary architectural landscape within the country.
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