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Mahadev Case: Chandrakar’s Custody Needed To Identify Officials Who Got ‘Protection Money’, Says CBI

Mahadev App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after being extradited from Oman to India in connection with the alleged illegal online betting syndicate case, on Sunday, November 01 ( IANS )

By PTI 4 Min Read

Raipur: The CBI has said that custodial interrogation of Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev betting app scam, is needed to identify Chhattisgarh public servants who allegedly received "protection money" to help the syndicate operate.

A special court in Raipur on Wednesday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) eight days of custody of Chandrakar, who was extradited from Oman on November 1, and allowed the agency to take him to Delhi for questioning.

In its remand application submitted before the court, the CBI alleged that Chandrakar, along with other promoters and associates of Mahadev Book, secured the protection of police and administrative officials and influential political persons by regularly paying them huge amounts as "protection money". Hawala operators were used to arrange and distribute the illegal payments, while police officers and employees were also engaged to channel the protection money to police and administrative officials, the agency claimed. "The custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary to identify the other masterminds/beneficiaries of the fraud proceeds, to trace the channel through which fraudulently obtained money was collected, layered and routed out of India and to identify the assets created out of such proceeds of crime," it said in the application. Chandrakar's interrogation was also required to identify public servants in Chhattisgarh who were allegedly receiving or had received illegal pecuniary benefits to allow the accused to run the Mahadev betting app syndicate, the CBI said. Investigations suggested that Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, along with other associates, promoted the Mahadev Book App and operated online betting through a network of panel and branch operators, it said. The promoters allegedly retained 70 to 80 per cent of the illegal earnings, while the remaining amount was distributed among panel operators, the agency said. The CBI claimed that Chandrakar and other promoters had been earning around Rs 450 crore per month through online betting since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.