ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahadev Betting App Probe: SC Notice To ED On Delhi-Based Lawyer's Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by a Delhi-based lawyer challenging a Bombay High Court order which allowed his re-arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED had arrested the lawyer for allegedly taking Rs 15 crore from Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app scam. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale issued notice to the ED on advocate Himanshu Shekhar's plea but declined to grant him interim protection.

The ED had earlier arrested Shekhar for allegedly taking Rs 15 crore from Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app scam, on the promise of managing judges and officials.

A special PMLA court in Raipur had remanded Shekhar to ED custody till November 28, shortly after the Bombay High Court quashed a Mumbai court order denying his transit remand.

During his custodial interrogation by the ED, Chandrakar named Shekhar and alleged that the lawyer had promised to manage government officials and those in the judicial system, including judges and advocates, in connection with the case.

Chandrakar told investigators he had paid Shekhar Rs 15 crore, followed by payments in smaller instalments, Pande said, adding that the probe agency subsequently issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the lawyer.

Shekhar was detained by immigration officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3 pm on November 20 when he was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai. He was subsequently handed over to the Customs Department, which informed the ED about the LOC.

ED officials from Raipur reached Mumbai and took Shekhar into custody around 1.10 am on November 21. After questioning him, the agency produced him before a special court in Mumbai at around 2.45 pm the same day, seeking transit remand to take him to Raipur.