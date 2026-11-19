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Mahadev Betting App Case: 'Kingpin' Saurabh Chandrakar Sent To Judicial Custody Till December 2

Mahadev App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar is in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after being extradited from Oman to India in connection with the alleged illegal online betting syndicate case on Sunday, November 01 ( IANS )

Raipur: A special court in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Thursday remanded Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app case, to judicial custody till December 2 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek his further custodial interrogation.

Chandrakar was produced before the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court upon expiry of his seven-day ED custody remand, the agency's counsel Saurabh Kumar Pande told reporters.

The ED told the court that it had completed the questioning required at this stage and did not consider further custodial interrogation necessary. The court subsequently granted its request for 14 days of judicial custody, Pande said.

He said the questioning during the remand period focused on Chandrakar's alleged role, as detailed in the prosecution complaint, statements made by other accused and witnesses, and documents collected during the investigation.

The investigation is still underway, and other people may be summoned for questioning based on the information provided by Chandrakar, the ED counsel said, adding that the agency could seek his further custody if required. Three applications were also moved on behalf of Chandrakar before the court. These included permission to sign affidavits in jail and to meet his advocates in a room in the presence of the jail authorities, he said.

The third application sought a direction that no order on any future production warrant or transit remand sought by the ED or another agency be passed without hearing the accused. The court granted time to the ED to file its reply to this application and fixed November 27 for the next hearing, he said.

Chandrakar was extradited from Oman earlier this month following a CBI operation. He was produced before a special CBI court in Raipur on November 4, which granted the agency eight days of custody and allowed it to take him to Delhi for questioning.

After the expiry of the CBI remand, he was sent to judicial custody. The ED subsequently arrested him and secured his seven-day custodial remand on November 13.

While seeking his custody, the ED had told the court that the alleged illegal operations of the Mahadev online betting app and associated money laundering activities were continuing, with the total proceeds of crime estimated to have exceeded Rs 92,000 crore.