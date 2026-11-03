Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Takes Sourabh Chandrakar To Raipur
The alleged kingpin in the Mahadev online betting app case, Sourabh Chandrakar, was recently extradited from Oman, was sent to a two-day CBI transit remand
By PTI
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi/Raipur: The CBI on Tuesday took the alleged kingpin in the Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev online betting app case, Sourabh Chandrakar, to Raipur, where he will be produced before a special court, officials said.
Chandrakar, who was recently extradited from Oman, was sent to a two-day CBI transit remand as the agency wanted to take him to Chhattisgarh for production before the trial court in the case. He was brought to Raipur in CBI custody on a private flight around 5 PM, they said.
The CBI had registered an FIR on December 18, 2024, taking over the investigation from the State Economic Offence Bureau of Chhattisgarh following notifications issued by the state government and the Centre.
It is alleged that Chandrakar and co-accused Ravi Uppal, along with associates, promoted the Mahadev Book App and ran online betting through panel and branch operators.
According to the allegations, hundreds of bank accounts were allegedly opened on the basis of commission and the illegal betting proceeds were routed to the UAE through various accounts. The accused allegedly operated the syndicate from Dubai, which was called its 'Head Office', and employed a large number of youth from Chhattisgarh as managers.
On Monday, the CBI told the court that Chandrakar has been charge-sheeted and an open-ended non-bailable warrant, issued on September 9, 2026 by the special CBI judge in Raipur, was pending against him. It said that the accused was detained in Oman for illegal entry on forged travel documents and was then extradited to India.
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