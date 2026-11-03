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Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Takes Sourabh Chandrakar To Raipur

Representational Picture ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi/Raipur: The CBI on Tuesday took the alleged kingpin in the Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev online betting app case, Sourabh Chandrakar, to Raipur, where he will be produced before a special court, officials said.

Chandrakar, who was recently extradited from Oman, was sent to a two-day CBI transit remand as the agency wanted to take him to Chhattisgarh for production before the trial court in the case. He was brought to Raipur in CBI custody on a private flight around 5 PM, they said.

The CBI had registered an FIR on December 18, 2024, taking over the investigation from the State Economic Offence Bureau of Chhattisgarh following notifications issued by the state government and the Centre. It is alleged that Chandrakar and co-accused Ravi Uppal, along with associates, promoted the Mahadev Book App and ran online betting through panel and branch operators.