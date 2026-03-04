ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahadalit From RSS Family, Lifelong Party Worker: Who Is Bihar BJP's Rajya Sabha Candidate Shivesh Ram?

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated National President Nitin Nabin and State General Secretary Shivesh Kumar Ram, 58, as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held for five seats in Bihar. Both will file their nominations on March 5.

Shivesh Ram's name is a bit surprising, as it is less known outside the state. It was believed that the party might send a prominent name to the Upper House. So, why was this decision taken?

The decision to send a longtime party leader like Shivesh Ram to the Rajya Sabha is being seen as a strategic move to maintain social and political balance. Ram, whose family has longstanding links with the BJP and the RSS, is a Mahadalit.

The Mahadalit Leader

Ram hails from the erstwhile Shahabad region of Bihar. He has been associated with the RSS and the BJP since his student days. He served as the MLA from Agiaon constituency in Bhojpur from 2010 to 2015. The party nominated him for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but he lost to Congress candidate Manoj Ram by 19,000 votes.

Ram is considered to have a strong influence among the Dalit community at the grassroots level. He has held various positions within the organisation and has also played an active role at the state level. This responsibility was entrusted to him due to his dedication to the party and his organisational capabilities. Prior to becoming the state general secretary, he also served as the BJP state vice president and state secretary.

The BJP has given Shivesh Ram the Rajya Sabha ticket to promote a Dalit leader. His entry into the Rajya Sabha will help the party convey the message of social justice and inclusive politics.

Family Inheritance