Mahadalit From RSS Family, Lifelong Party Worker: Who Is Bihar BJP's Rajya Sabha Candidate Shivesh Ram?
Other NDA candidates are BJP's Nitin Nabin, Upendra Kushwaha of RLM, and possibly, Ramnath Thakur and CM Nitish's son Nishant Kumar of JD(U).
Published : March 4, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated National President Nitin Nabin and State General Secretary Shivesh Kumar Ram, 58, as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held for five seats in Bihar. Both will file their nominations on March 5.
Shivesh Ram's name is a bit surprising, as it is less known outside the state. It was believed that the party might send a prominent name to the Upper House. So, why was this decision taken?
The decision to send a longtime party leader like Shivesh Ram to the Rajya Sabha is being seen as a strategic move to maintain social and political balance. Ram, whose family has longstanding links with the BJP and the RSS, is a Mahadalit.
The Mahadalit Leader
Ram hails from the erstwhile Shahabad region of Bihar. He has been associated with the RSS and the BJP since his student days. He served as the MLA from Agiaon constituency in Bhojpur from 2010 to 2015. The party nominated him for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but he lost to Congress candidate Manoj Ram by 19,000 votes.
Ram is considered to have a strong influence among the Dalit community at the grassroots level. He has held various positions within the organisation and has also played an active role at the state level. This responsibility was entrusted to him due to his dedication to the party and his organisational capabilities. Prior to becoming the state general secretary, he also served as the BJP state vice president and state secretary.
The BJP has given Shivesh Ram the Rajya Sabha ticket to promote a Dalit leader. His entry into the Rajya Sabha will help the party convey the message of social justice and inclusive politics.
Family Inheritance
His father, Mannilal, was also an active member of the BJP. Mannilal, who had a strong support base in the Shahabad area, left the IAS to join politics, and was elected thrice as the MP of Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. He also served as a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. He passed away in 2019. His ancestral village is Gyanpur Semaria, but the entire family currently lives in Ambedkar Colony, Patna.
There is still uncertainty about whether Shivesh Ram will file his nomination for the second or fifth seat. If he is the NDA candidate for the fifth seat, the fight will be very difficult, as after voting for four seats, the NDA will be left with only 38 votes, needing three additional votes for Ram to win. This will require making inroads into other parties or working out a political alliance with the AIMIM.
'I've Been A BJP Worker All My Life'
Regarding his candidature, Ram said he has fulfilled every responsibility he has been given, from the Panchayat and district levels to the national level, with honesty. He has consistently been included in the teams of various state presidents. "I have been a worker of the RSS and have experience in the BJP's Yuva Morcha (youth wing). The party has appointed me as the state general secretary twice, and I have also been an MLA. I have faithfully fulfilled various party responsibilities. Now that the party has decided to send me to the Rajya Sabha, I am grateful to the top leadership and the state leadership," he said.
Speaking about his priorities after becoming a Rajya Sabha MP, Ram said he will strive to work for the upliftment of the Dalit community. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working to realise the dreams of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, and that he will also contribute in that direction.
Rajya Sabha Elections For Bihar
Elections for Bihar's five Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled for March 16, with March 5 the last date for nominations. So far, the BJP has announced the nominations of Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Ram, as well as Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha. For the two seats in JD(U)'s quota from the NDA, the names of Ramnath Thakur and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar are being discussed. The RJD may field a candidate from the opposition Mahagathbandhan, with party chief Tejashwi Yadav's name being floated.