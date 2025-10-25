ETV Bharat / bharat

At Mahabodhi, Peace Not Politics Is On People’s Mind

(Dev Raj and Brijam Pandey contributed to the report)

Gaya: Amid the cacophony of Bihar elections, if there is one place in the state that would offer complete peace and disconnect from the outer world these days, it is the Mahabodhi Temple. Nearly three millennia ago, Prince Siddharth Gautama of the Shakya dynasty achieved enlightenment here and became the Buddha, making the place one of the holiest sites for his followers from across the world.

Today, as the entire state is buzzing with politics, the pilgrims to the temple seek peace and calm, going about their prayers, reciting mantras and indulging in religious rituals, oblivious of the political hullabaloo outside the walls.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Mahabodhi Temple lies in the south of Bihar, around 115 km from Patna. The place is a spiritual getaway, a spiritual sojourn that helps the visitors better deal with life's rush. They come here, leaving the worldly affairs out. They hum mantras, circumambulate the holy tree, bow, kiss and embrace the walls on which holy scripts are etched. The humming and reverberation carry a strange energy with them. The sounds reinforce the belief that holy places offer an unexplained comfort to mind and heart.

Piligrims at Mahabodhi temple (ETV Bharat)

Even those who are set to vote in the upcoming elections in the state prefer not to think about it when they enter the Mahabodhi Temple. Among such visitors is Nayan Thakur of Chapra, who, along with his friend, has come here for a five-day pilgrimage.

Thakur is set to cast his vote in the first phase of elections on 6 November. He, however, does not want to think about it yet. “I will definitely vote and think about who to vote for only after I complete my religious duty,” he told ETV Bharat.

The 11.9-acre Mahabodhi is a major tourist attraction, considering it houses one of the oldest monasteries in India, made of bricks. People come here to have a glimpse of the sanctum sanctorum, where a gold-plated statue of the Buddha in the ‘Bhumisparsha mudra’ (earth-touching pose) is encased in glass. The halo behind the statue and the goblet on the lap are made of diamonds.

Pilgrims and monks worship and meditate, leaning against the outer walls or facing the temple walls. Some gather to worship in a group before the Bodhi Tree (Peepal Tree or Ficus religiosa) under which the Buddha is said to have meditated and attained enlightenment. It is a direct descendant of the original tree, a sapling of which was first taken to Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka in 288 BC and later, in 1881, brought back after the previous tree was uprooted in a storm. The fallen leaves of the tree are treasured by the Buddhist devotees.