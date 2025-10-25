At Mahabodhi, Peace Not Politics Is On People’s Mind
The Mahabodhi Temple offers peace amid Bihar’s election buzz, drawing pilgrims and tourists seeking calm and spiritual rejuvenation under the sacred Bodhi tree.
By Bilal Bhat
Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
(Dev Raj and Brijam Pandey contributed to the report)
Gaya: Amid the cacophony of Bihar elections, if there is one place in the state that would offer complete peace and disconnect from the outer world these days, it is the Mahabodhi Temple. Nearly three millennia ago, Prince Siddharth Gautama of the Shakya dynasty achieved enlightenment here and became the Buddha, making the place one of the holiest sites for his followers from across the world.
Today, as the entire state is buzzing with politics, the pilgrims to the temple seek peace and calm, going about their prayers, reciting mantras and indulging in religious rituals, oblivious of the political hullabaloo outside the walls.
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Mahabodhi Temple lies in the south of Bihar, around 115 km from Patna. The place is a spiritual getaway, a spiritual sojourn that helps the visitors better deal with life's rush. They come here, leaving the worldly affairs out. They hum mantras, circumambulate the holy tree, bow, kiss and embrace the walls on which holy scripts are etched. The humming and reverberation carry a strange energy with them. The sounds reinforce the belief that holy places offer an unexplained comfort to mind and heart.
Even those who are set to vote in the upcoming elections in the state prefer not to think about it when they enter the Mahabodhi Temple. Among such visitors is Nayan Thakur of Chapra, who, along with his friend, has come here for a five-day pilgrimage.
Thakur is set to cast his vote in the first phase of elections on 6 November. He, however, does not want to think about it yet. “I will definitely vote and think about who to vote for only after I complete my religious duty,” he told ETV Bharat.
The 11.9-acre Mahabodhi is a major tourist attraction, considering it houses one of the oldest monasteries in India, made of bricks. People come here to have a glimpse of the sanctum sanctorum, where a gold-plated statue of the Buddha in the ‘Bhumisparsha mudra’ (earth-touching pose) is encased in glass. The halo behind the statue and the goblet on the lap are made of diamonds.
Pilgrims and monks worship and meditate, leaning against the outer walls or facing the temple walls. Some gather to worship in a group before the Bodhi Tree (Peepal Tree or Ficus religiosa) under which the Buddha is said to have meditated and attained enlightenment. It is a direct descendant of the original tree, a sapling of which was first taken to Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka in 288 BC and later, in 1881, brought back after the previous tree was uprooted in a storm. The fallen leaves of the tree are treasured by the Buddhist devotees.
A stone slab placed by Emperor Ashoka marks the exact position where the Buddha sat, and is traditionally called the Buddha’s vajrasana or the ‘diamond throne’.
According to archaeologist and assistant professor Shanker Sharma at Magadh University at Bodh Gaya, the temple complex is a unique property of archaeological significance with respect to the events associated with the time the Buddha spent there.
“It documents the way Buddhist worship evolved since the time of Ashoka. Various sanctuaries and monasteries were built by Indian and foreign rulers over the subsequent centuries,” Sharma said.
The Mahabodhi Temple Complex is the property of the Bihar government, governed by the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, 1949, is responsible for its management and protection of the property through the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) and an advisory board.
Bodh Gaya attracts a huge volume of domestic tourists, including Buddhist pilgrims, throughout the year. The foreign tourists prefer visiting between October and March when the weather becomes cool after the end of the rainy season. Official data shows Bihar attracted 7.36 lakh foreign tourists in 2024, of which 1.12 lakh visited Bodh Gaya. The number of domestic tourists who visited the state was 6.54 crore during the period.
A majority of the foreign visitors to Bodh Gaya were from various Buddhist countries in Asia, and Buddhist followers from Europe and America.
“At present, pilgrims from Myanmar, Thailand, and Sri Lanka are arriving in larger numbers. The flow of visitors from Japan, Korea, other Southeast Asian countries, Europe, and the Americas will increase when the weather becomes a bit cooler,” a BTMC official told ETV Bharat.
As one leaves the premises, one is pulled back into the world of rush and routine. There is a kiosk here and a shop there, selling, engaging a large number of people, selling prayer items, statues, mementoes, trinkets, and other goods. A politically aware population lives its daily life here amid the stark difference between the world inside and outside the temple.
Nandu Singh of Bodh Gaya, who will cast his vote on 11 November, sells photos and religious books here. He says he expects “good” from the new government but is not sure who he would vote for.
“I will cast my vote on 11 November and I expect something good from whoever forms the government,” Singh told ETV Bharat.
Read More