Maharashtra Urges SC For Early Hearing On Border Dispute With Karnataka
Maharashtra's contention is that the 865 Marathi-speaking villages and towns, currently administered by Karnataka, is against the principle of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 1, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court for an early hearing on its 2004 lawsuit pertaining to its long-standing border dispute with Karnataka, over 865 Marathi-speaking villages and towns which are being administered by the neighbouring state. Marathi-speaking villages and towns include Belagavi (Belgaum), Karwar, and Nipani and they are currently administered by Karnataka.
Maharashtra’s counsel contended before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the pleadings in the case are complete. The counsel requested the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, to list the matter for hearing now.
The counsel contended that 565 villages having Marathi speaking people are in Karnataka. The counsel stressed that this is against the principle based on which states were reorganised on the ground of languages.The CJI said he would examine the case. “I cannot assure a listing,” he added.
Maharashtra filed an original suit in the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka's control of these villages, and the provisions of the 1956 law.
Under the States Reorganisation Act of 1956, state boundaries were redrawn along linguistic lines. Belagavi was incorporated into the erstwhile Mysore state (now Karnataka) due to a Kannada plurality, while adjacent Marathi areas remained in Maharashtra.
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