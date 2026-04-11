Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Marriage Row: Couple Goes Missing; Political Storm In Kerala
NCST has taken the matter seriously, directing the DGPs of Madhya Pradesh and Kerala to appear before it in New Delhi on April 22.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Maha Kumbh Mela viral girl and her husband have gone into hiding after a POCSO case was registered, alleging that the girl was a minor at the time of their widely publicised marriage. The case has triggered a major political controversy in Kerala, with multiple parties trading charges and central agencies stepping in.
The woman and her husband, Farman Khan, are reportedly untraceable, with their known contact numbers switched off. However, police sources indicate that the couple is likely still in Kerala, and surveillance has been intensified to locate them. The case was registered following findings that the girl was under 18 at the time of marriage, invoking provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).
The controversy deepened after an investigation by the Delhi-based National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) found that the girl belonged to the Pardhi tribal community in Madhya Pradesh and was born on December 30, 2009.
According to official records from Maheshwar Hospital in Khargone district, she was just 16 years old when the marriage took place in Kerala on March 11, 2026. Following these findings, an FIR was registered against Farman at the Maheshwar Police Station in Madhya Pradesh.
NCST has taken the matter seriously, directing the Directors General of Police of both Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to appear before it in Delhi on April 22. The Commission has also sought progress reports every three days. Despite earlier claims that the girl had produced an Aadhaar card showing she was an adult, investigators are now probing the possibility of forged documents, including a fake birth certificate.
NCST’s legal advisor, Prakash Uikey, has alleged a larger conspiracy behind the incident and has called for an investigation into those who facilitated the marriage and documentation process. He has also indicated that provisions under laws protecting Scheduled Tribes may be invoked in addition to the POCSO charges.
Kerala BJP attacks CPI(M)
The marriage, which took place at the Arumanoor Sree Nainar Deva Temple, had drawn significant attention after being attended and endorsed by prominent CPI(M) leaders, including Kerala Minister V Sivankutty, MP A A Rahim, and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan.
At the time, the leaders had described the interfaith marriage as the 'Real Kerala Story'. However, with the POCSO case now registered, the political leadership finds itself under pressure. Rahim declined further comment, stating that he had already expressed his views during the wedding.
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has defended the marriage, terming the complaint politically motivated. State secretary Binoy Viswam said the wedding was conducted after verifying documents, including Aadhaar, and reiterated that it was a 'real story'. Temple authorities also stated that the couple had submitted documents and that preliminary verification was conducted at the local police station before the ceremony.
On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the CPI(M). State general secretary S Suresh alleged that the incident exposes the ruling party’s 'double standards' in the name of secularism. ''Is it their responsibility to facilitate the marriage of a minor? This raises serious legal and moral questions. Those involved must be held accountable under the law,'' he said.
Authorities are now examining the role of individuals and organisations involved in arranging the marriage, verifying documents, and facilitating the couple's movement between states. The case spans Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, with coordination underway between multiple agencies. Investigators are also looking into how the girl was brought to Kerala and whether there were lapses at various levels.
Also read