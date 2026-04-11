ETV Bharat / bharat

Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Marriage Row: Couple Goes Missing; Political Storm In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Maha Kumbh Mela viral girl and her husband have gone into hiding after a POCSO case was registered, alleging that the girl was a minor at the time of their widely publicised marriage. The case has triggered a major political controversy in Kerala, with multiple parties trading charges and central agencies stepping in.

The woman and her husband, Farman Khan, are reportedly untraceable, with their known contact numbers switched off. However, police sources indicate that the couple is likely still in Kerala, and surveillance has been intensified to locate them. The case was registered following findings that the girl was under 18 at the time of marriage, invoking provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The controversy deepened after an investigation by the Delhi-based National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) found that the girl belonged to the Pardhi tribal community in Madhya Pradesh and was born on December 30, 2009.

According to official records from Maheshwar Hospital in Khargone district, she was just 16 years old when the marriage took place in Kerala on March 11, 2026. Following these findings, an FIR was registered against Farman at the Maheshwar Police Station in Madhya Pradesh.

NCST has taken the matter seriously, directing the Directors General of Police of both Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to appear before it in Delhi on April 22. The Commission has also sought progress reports every three days. Despite earlier claims that the girl had produced an Aadhaar card showing she was an adult, investigators are now probing the possibility of forged documents, including a fake birth certificate.

NCST’s legal advisor, Prakash Uikey, has alleged a larger conspiracy behind the incident and has called for an investigation into those who facilitated the marriage and documentation process. He has also indicated that provisions under laws protecting Scheduled Tribes may be invoked in addition to the POCSO charges.