Magsaysay Award For India’s Educate Girls Reflects Global Priority, Says Founder

In this undated photo provided by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, a member of the Foundation to Educate Girls talks to a group in Rajasthan, India. ( Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation via AP )

London: Mumbai-headquartered Educate Girls was recently named the first-ever Indian non-profit organisation (NGO) as the winner of the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award, an honour that its founder believes is an acknowledgement that girls' education is not a regional issue but a global priority.

Safeena Husain, who founded the NGO in 2007 to empower girls to break cycles of poverty and illiteracy, was recently in London and reflected upon how Asia’s premier honour demonstrates that people-powered approaches can solve last-mile problems when communities, civil society and governments work together.

“To be the first Indian organisation to receive the Magsaysay Award is a historic achievement," Husain told PTI.

“For us, this award belongs to the thousands of girls who refused to give up on their dreams, to every family that chose to keep a daughter in school, every volunteer who knocked on a door, every state government that partnered with us, every donor who believed in us. It tells the world that girls’ education is not a local issue, it is a global priority," she said.

The 67th Ramon Magsaysay Awards presentation will take place in the Philippines capital of Manila on November 7, when Educate Girls will receive a commendation for its “commitment to addressing cultural stereotyping through the education of girls and young women, liberating them from the bondage of illiteracy and infusing them with skills, courage, and agency to achieve their full human potential”.

The NGO will join high-profile past winners including filmmaker Satyajit Ray and Nobel laureates the Dalai Lama and Mother Teresa.

“In 10 years, we want to see a world where every girl completes secondary school, where education is the norm and not the exception, and where gender inequality is something we only look back on as history," shares Husain.

She notes that there are still about 122 million girls out of school globally. Through the NGO’s Pragati initiative, girls are seen not only re-entering education but excelling.

“Our vision is for every Pragati girl to have that same opportunity to thrive. If our community-led, locally owned model becomes a blueprint for governments and NGOs worldwide, we will begin to close the gap," notes Husain.

It was back in 2005 when Safeena Husain was confronted with the stark reality that millions of girls were still denied even basic education. She vividly recalls visiting a village in Rajasthan where a 10-year-old girl spent her days grazing goats because her family believed school was unnecessary for her.