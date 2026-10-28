ETV Bharat / bharat

Magistrate's Court To Hear Afresh Plea Seeking FIR Against Sonia Gandhi For 'Adding Name To Voter List In 1980'

Rouse Avenue Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court will hear a plea on November 6 seeking the registration of an FIR against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in connection with the alleged inclusion of her name in the electoral roll in 1980. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi will hear the matter afresh.

Earlier, on September 21, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had remanded the matter back to the magistrate, directing a reconsideration and the issuance of a reasoned order. Judge Gogne observed that the magistrate court’s previous order lacked proper reasoning. The magistrate court’s order had been challenged in the Sessions Court by advocate Vikas Tripathi.