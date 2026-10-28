Magistrate's Court To Hear Afresh Plea Seeking FIR Against Sonia Gandhi For 'Adding Name To Voter List In 1980'
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will hear the plea on November 6, after a Special Judge had remanded matter back to the magistrate, directing a reconsideration.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court will hear a plea on November 6 seeking the registration of an FIR against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in connection with the alleged inclusion of her name in the electoral roll in 1980. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi will hear the matter afresh.
Earlier, on September 21, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had remanded the matter back to the magistrate, directing a reconsideration and the issuance of a reasoned order. Judge Gogne observed that the magistrate court’s previous order lacked proper reasoning. The magistrate court’s order had been challenged in the Sessions Court by advocate Vikas Tripathi.
Prior to this, on September 11, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had dismissed the petition. The petition alleged that Sonia Gandhi’s name was added to the electoral roll in 1980, even though she only became an Indian citizen in 1983.
Specifically, it claimed that her name appeared on the electoral roll for the New Delhi Assembly constituency in 1980 — a time when she was not yet an Indian citizen. Her name was subsequently removed from the electoral roll in 1982, and re-added in 1983, after she acquired Indian citizenship.
The petition further stated that Sonia Gandhi had applied for Indian citizenship in April 1983. It argued that since she became an Indian citizen only in 1983, the inclusion of her name in the electoral roll in 1980 must have involved the submission of forged documents — an act that constitutes a cognisable offense.
Consequently, the petition requested that the court order the registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi. The magistrate court had previously issued no notice to either Sonia Gandhi or the Delhi Police regarding this matter.
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