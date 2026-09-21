ETV Bharat / bharat

Magistrate’s Approval Must For Re-Arrest, Police Should Give Reason: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday held that an investigating agency must seek a magistrate’s permission before re‑arresting anyone whom a court has released in the same case for lack of grounds of arrest or for being held beyond 24 hours.

The apex court said that Articles 22(1) and 22(2) — which guarantee that every arrested person be informed of the grounds of arrest and produced before the nearest magistrate within 24 hours — are sacrosanct and cannot be diluted.

A bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar said that when a certain procedure is prescribed by the Constitution or the laws for depriving a citizen of his personal liberty, it is the duty of the court to ensure that such procedure is rigorously observed, however strange this might sound to some ears.

The bench said once that a court, while dealing with a bail application, finds that the fundamental rights of the accused under Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution have been violated while arresting the accused or after arresting him, it is the duty of the court dealing with the bail application to release the accused.

“When arrest is illegal or vitiated, bail cannot be denied notwithstanding non-fulfilment of the twin tests under Section 45(1)(ii) of the PMLA. It is because it is the duty of every court to uphold the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution”, it said.

It added that what is sought to be highlighted is that once there is a breach of Article 22(1), the power to re-arrest the accused must not be left to the discretion of the same authority which had violated the said provision of the Constitution, and it must have the judicial imprimatur.

The bench said an accused has a fundamental and statutory right to be informed about the grounds of his arrest in writing and a copy of such written grounds of arrest has to be furnished to the arrested person as a matter of course and without exception at the earliest.

“Any attempt to encroach upon the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 22(1) of the Constitution has to be frowned upon by the courts and dealt with strictly… Any breach or non-compliance would entail immediate release of the arrested person because such arrest is unconstitutional. We cannot tinker with the most important safeguards provided under Article 22”, said the bench.

The bench said Article 22(1) applies across the spectrum, including offences under the IPC or under special enactments, and it is not statute-specific, and added that it is not a mere formality or a matter of procedure. “It is a mandatory binding constitutional safeguard… The safeguards adumbrated in Article 22(1) are not mere procedural safeguards; these are fundamental principles which are required to be followed in the event liberty of a person is sought to be curtailed”, said the bench.

The bench said when an accused is released for violation of his fundamental rights under Article 22 (1), he is not enlarged on bail and added, “He is released from illegal and unconstitutional detention.”