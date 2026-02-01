ETV Bharat / bharat

Magh Purnima: Around 1.5 Cr Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Around 1.5 crore devotees took a dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam on the occasion of Magh Purnima on Sunday, braving severe cold wave conditions, officials said. According to the Magh Mela Authority, devotees began arriving from midnight, and by 12 noon nearly 1.5 crore pilgrims had performed ritual bathing in the Ganga and at the confluence.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said Magh Purnima marked the final holy bath for kalpvasis, who have been observing kalpvas (month-long practice of austerity) for the past one month at the Magh Mela. Family members of the kalpvasis have also arrived to take them back home, he said.

Verma said that even though dense fog prevailed in the morning, a large number of devotees continued to arrive and bathing was being conducted smoothly at all ghats. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place, with teams of the SDRF and NDRF deployed across the mela area, along with boatmen and divers at all ghats.