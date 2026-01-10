ETV Bharat / bharat

Maduro Could Face Saddam-Like Fate After US Incursion, Says Former Ambassador K P Fabian

A government supporter holds photos of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores at a women's march to demand their return in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, three days after U.S. forces captured them. ( AP )

Ernakulam: While a full-scale military operation akin to the Iraq invasion may not be likely in Venezuela, former ambassador and foreign policy expert K P Fabian warns that Nicolás Maduro could still face a fate similar to Saddam Hussein's trial. Speaking to ETV Bharat about recent US incursions into Venezuela and the ensuing political turmoil, Fabian on Saturday accused US President Donald Trump of committing a blatant violation of international law.

He noted that Trump's actions contravene the UN Charter, yet most nations have remained silent out of fear.

While the UK Prime Minister ruled out intervention and European countries stayed largely quiet, only Colombia, Russia, and China voiced criticisms, explained Fabian.

File Photo of K P Fabian (ETV Bharat)

Fabian described India's response--calling for a peaceful resolution--as appropriate to its interests.

Not a Full Regime Change

Although Maduro has been detained, his supporters continue to govern Venezuela, Fabian observed.