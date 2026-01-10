Maduro Could Face Saddam-Like Fate After US Incursion, Says Former Ambassador K P Fabian
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, former ambassador and foreign policy expert K P Fabian shares his insights on the US invasion of Venezuela
Published : January 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Ernakulam: While a full-scale military operation akin to the Iraq invasion may not be likely in Venezuela, former ambassador and foreign policy expert K P Fabian warns that Nicolás Maduro could still face a fate similar to Saddam Hussein's trial. Speaking to ETV Bharat about recent US incursions into Venezuela and the ensuing political turmoil, Fabian on Saturday accused US President Donald Trump of committing a blatant violation of international law.
He noted that Trump's actions contravene the UN Charter, yet most nations have remained silent out of fear.
While the UK Prime Minister ruled out intervention and European countries stayed largely quiet, only Colombia, Russia, and China voiced criticisms, explained Fabian.
Fabian described India's response--calling for a peaceful resolution--as appropriate to its interests.
Not a Full Regime Change
Although Maduro has been detained, his supporters continue to govern Venezuela, Fabian observed.
He views the situation not as a total "regime change" but as a temporary "leadership change."
Oil as the Motive
Trump's primary motivation, according to Fabian, was Venezuela's oil. Yet it remains unclear if this will yield real benefits. While some reports suggest India may could gain, Fabian argued that any profits from Venezuelan crude would ultimately flow back to the United States.
He highlighted how P5 nations, permanent UN Security Council members with veto power, often act with impunity.
UN's Limitations
Fabian does not see this as a failure of the United Nations itself but as a reflection of the current global power structure. He described the UN as a platform for conflict resolution, yet even countries opposing the US's wrongful actions cannot halt them without risking major war. Trump's next moves remain unpredictable.
'I am the State'
The former diplomat remarked that Trump shows no qualms about flouting US or international laws, likening his stance to a monarch declaring, "I am the state." This follows the US military's January 3 operation, in which forces entered sovereign Venezuela, captured President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and are now holding him in the US to face trial on charges including drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession.
