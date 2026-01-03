ETV Bharat / bharat

'Maduro Captured, World Watches': Former Diplomat Outlines What It Means For Power And Politics

By Saurabh Shukla



New Delhi: Senior foreign policy expert and former ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar, who served in the Indian Foreign Service for over three decades, examined the immediate and long-term consequences of the US action both for Venezuela and for the wider global order.

A former Indian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia with diplomatic experience in Washington, he addresses questions of legality and democracy, the strategic pull of oil and the responses of major powers. He also outlines what this episode means for India, arguing that the crisis underscores the urgency of economic strength, strategic autonomy and credible national defence in an increasingly uncertain world.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Sajjanhar outlined the consequences of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture by the USA.



ETV Bharat: With the US confirming the attack and President Maduro being taken out of Venezuela, how significant is this moment for the global order?



Ashok Sajjanhar: It's absolutely huge. But it is in line with what President Trump has been articulating both in terms of his national security strategy that was announced just a few weeks ago and also the actions that he has been taking over the last several months in which he has said that Venezuela is active in trading in drugs and sending these drugs and also illegal immigrants into the United States.



United States has bombed many boats and small ships carrying drugs in seas. About a hundred people have been killed in the attacks. They also bombed one of the land ports in Venezuela, again, on the same charge.



Basically maintaining that Venezuela and its President is at the head of the drug cartel. So this is what they have maintained. And in the national security strategy, they have said that they will have total dominance over the Western Hemisphere, the hemispheric defenses of paramount importance. This appears to be in total violation of international law and the UN principles, UN Charter in maintaining territorial integrity and sovereignty of independent states.



ETV Bharat: What are the immediate risks for Venezuela now—political instability, internal conflict, or prolonged foreign involvement?



Ashok Sajjanhar: The foreign involvement we see is only of the United States. I don't think they will be able to garner much support from any other country. You know, there are many South American countries like Brazil, Colombia, etc., which have been against such action by the United States. Far away though China and Russia have been speaking against US action and in support of Venezuela, I don't think they will be in a position to do anything significant, substantial or concrete.



I don't think there is going to be any international support, at least overt support. If there is covert support through guerrilla actions of some of the neighboring countries like Colombia and all that, that is quite another matter. As far as internal stability is concerned I think more details are yet to come out.



It is not known whether there was any resistance that was offered to the US helicopters when they swooped down upon the presidential palace in Caracas to apprehend President Maduro and his wife. And what is the situation in Caracas at the moment? So it will really depend on what is the measure of support that President Maduro and his party is able to get and how many people come out on the streets against the move. Now the economic condition in Venezuela has been very dire. Inflation has been rising. There has been a shortage of goods or food items in the country. So there is a lot of disaffection against Maduro.



ETV Bharat: What do you see happening to Nicolas Maduro now, will he face trial in the US, as Washington has indicated?

