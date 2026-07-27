ETV Bharat / bharat

Setback For CM Vijay, Madras HC Cancels Govt Order Of Jobs For Karur Stampede Victim Families

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday cancelled the Tamil Nadu government's order providing government jobs to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede on September 27, 2025.

The Karur stampede occurred during a rally by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay. In the incident, 41 people — including 18 women, 13 men and 10 children — died and another 110 people were injured in the election campaign. The state government later announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those who were injured. The Supreme Court subsequently transferred the case to the CBI for investigation on October 13.

The Tamil Nadu state government had decided to provide government employment on compassionate grounds to 31 families who lost their members in the Karur stampede. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had personally handed over appointment orders to the beneficiaries on July 10.

Challenging the government's decision, Santosh Kumar, a resident of Vedasandur in Dindigul district, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking cancellation of the government order providing jobs to the families of those who died in the stampede.

The petition came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices C V Karthikeyan and Sakthivel. The court had earlier directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its response by July 17 and adjourned the matter to July 27, along with other petitions filed in connection with the issue. The court also extended the interim order previously issued in the case.

When the matter came up for hearing again on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government defended its decision to provide employment to the families of the victims.