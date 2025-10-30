ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras Race Club Case: SC Declines To Interfere With High Court Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with an order passed by the Madras High Court, permitting Tamil Nadu to carry out works related to the development of four ponds situated in the Madras Race Club grounds in the public interest. The apex court restricted the government from creating “permanent structures” on the property.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan.

The bench, in its order, said: “Heard the senior counsel appearing for the respective parties. While we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment and order passed by the high court, we clarify that the respondent (State) is only to create what is required for the eco-park, and will be subject to final decision."

The bench said the division bench of the high court shall endeavour to dispose of the application(s) expeditiously. "With these observations, the special leave petition is disposed of. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of," said the bench.

The apex court passed the order while dealing with a plea filed by the Madras Race Club, which was represented by senior advocate Gopal Subramanium.

During the hearing, the counsel for Madras Race Club contended that the club had volunteered for the complete development of the four ponds situated on 80 acres of the 160-acre premises. It was emphasised that the division bench had expanded the scope to include "other project" in its October 22 order.