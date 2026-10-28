ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras High Court Upholds Cancellation Of US Citizen's OCI Status Over Religious Propagation

Chennai: The Madras High Court has upheld the Union Government’s decision to cancel the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration of a US citizen of Indian origin over allegations that he engaged in religious propagation in India without obtaining the requisite permission.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed a petition filed by John Daniel, who works with the Laymen’s Evangelical Fellowship International in the United States, challenging the Centre’s decision to revoke his OCI status.

Daniel, who was born in India and later acquired US citizenship, contended that he had visited India only to meet his relatives in Chennai and had not engaged in religious propagation, as alleged by the Union Government.

However, the Centre’s counsel presented material alleging that Daniel had engaged in religious propagation during visits to Andhra Pradesh in 2018 and 2019. The government argued that his activities violated the applicable rules governing foreign nationals and OCI registration.

During the hearing, the court observed that prior permission from the Union Government was mandatory for engaging in religious propagation in India. It found the government’s decision to cancel Daniel’s OCI registration justified and dismissed his challenge.