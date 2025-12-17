ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras High Court Stays Cancellation of Indira Agencies License In 'Coldrif' Cough Syrup Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the Tamil Nadu government's order cancelling the license of Indira Agencies, which was accused of distributing the 'Coldrif' cough syrup linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh.

The order was passed by Justice Sathish Kumar, who questioned whether due procedure was followed before cancelling the firm's licence and observed that authorities should not act with a pre-determined conclusion.

The case relates to the deaths of 22 children in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly died after consuming the ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup prescribed for cold, cough and mild fever. Following the incident, Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Investigations revealed that the cough syrup was manufactured by Sreesan Pharma, located at Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Ranganathan, the owner of the manufacturing firm, from Ashok Nagar in Chennai. He was first produced before the Saidapet court and later taken to Nagpur, before being presented before the Parasia court in Chhindwara district, which granted police custody for 10 days.