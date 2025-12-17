Madras High Court Stays Cancellation of Indira Agencies License In 'Coldrif' Cough Syrup Case
The order was passed by Justice Sathish Kumar, who questioned whether due procedure was followed before cancelling the firm’s licence.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the Tamil Nadu government's order cancelling the license of Indira Agencies, which was accused of distributing the 'Coldrif' cough syrup linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh.
The order was passed by Justice Sathish Kumar, who questioned whether due procedure was followed before cancelling the firm's licence and observed that authorities should not act with a pre-determined conclusion.
The case relates to the deaths of 22 children in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly died after consuming the ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup prescribed for cold, cough and mild fever. Following the incident, Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Investigations revealed that the cough syrup was manufactured by Sreesan Pharma, located at Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Ranganathan, the owner of the manufacturing firm, from Ashok Nagar in Chennai. He was first produced before the Saidapet court and later taken to Nagpur, before being presented before the Parasia court in Chhindwara district, which granted police custody for 10 days.
In the aftermath of the incident, action was initiated across Tamil Nadu against firms dealing with the ‘Coldrif’ syrup. As part of this exercise, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled the license of Indira Agencies, a firm involved in importing and distributing products from Korea.
Challenging the cancellation, Indira Agencies approached the Madras High Court, contending that it had no connection with the manufacturer of the cough syrup and that its licence was cancelled without any enquiry. The petitioner submitted that the firm deals only in cosmetic products and does not sell the ‘Coldrif’ medicine.
After hearing the submissions, Justice Sathish Kumar stayed the government order cancelling the license and directed the Tamil Nadu Health Department to file its response. The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 21, 2025.
