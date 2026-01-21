ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC Quashes FIR Against BJP Leader Amit Malviya

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly distorting the comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Justice S Srimathy said the comments of Udhayanidhi were tantamount to hate speech and held that questioning it was a reaction. In her judgment, she said, "By overall consideration, the speech of the minister would clearly indicate it is totally against 80 per cent Hindus, which comes within the mischief of hate speech."

Further the judgment said: "This court with pain, records the prevailing situation that the person who initiates the hate speech are let scot-free, but the persons who reacted for the hate speech are facing the wrath of the law. The courts are also questioning the persons who reacted, but are not putting the law in motion against the person who initiated the hate speech. In the present case, no case has been filed against the minister for his hate speech in the State, but some cases have been filed in other States".

BJP leader K Annamalai, in his reaction, said the court has quashed the "vindictive and politically motivated FIR filed by the corrupt, anti-Hindu" DMK government against Amit Malviya.