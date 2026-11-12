ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras High Court Permits Woman Over 50 To Have Child Through Surrogacy

Madras High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has granted permission for a woman—who had lost the opportunity to have a child via surrogacy for having crossing the age of 50 — to proceed with the process, taking into account the delays that occurred during her medical treatment.

Mala and Ramakrishnan, a couple from Chennai, have been married for 18 years without children. Consequently, they began undergoing assisted reproductive treatment in 2013. Embryos created as early as 2019 were cryopreserved (frozen). However, the process was repeatedly interrupted by miscarriages and other medical complications.

Following the medically advised termination of a naturally conceived pregnancy in January 2025, the couple decided to pursue surrogacy, using the husband’s sperm and an egg from a third-party donor. However, as Mala had by then crossed the age of 50, the medical authorities denied permission to proceed with the surrogacy process. The couple challenged this decision, and the case came up for hearing today before Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy of the Madras High Court. Appearing for the couple, advocate P Akhilesh argued, "Since the assisted reproductive treatment began — and the embryos were frozen — well before the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, came into effect, the couple retains the right to have a child, in accordance with Supreme Court rulings."