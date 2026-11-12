Madras High Court Permits Woman Over 50 To Have Child Through Surrogacy
The Chennai couple, who have been married for 18 years without children, began assisted reproductive treatment by cryopreserving embryos as early as in 2019.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has granted permission for a woman—who had lost the opportunity to have a child via surrogacy for having crossing the age of 50 — to proceed with the process, taking into account the delays that occurred during her medical treatment.
Mala and Ramakrishnan, a couple from Chennai, have been married for 18 years without children. Consequently, they began undergoing assisted reproductive treatment in 2013. Embryos created as early as 2019 were cryopreserved (frozen). However, the process was repeatedly interrupted by miscarriages and other medical complications.
Following the medically advised termination of a naturally conceived pregnancy in January 2025, the couple decided to pursue surrogacy, using the husband’s sperm and an egg from a third-party donor. However, as Mala had by then crossed the age of 50, the medical authorities denied permission to proceed with the surrogacy process.
The couple challenged this decision, and the case came up for hearing today before Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy of the Madras High Court.
Appearing for the couple, advocate P Akhilesh argued, "Since the assisted reproductive treatment began — and the embryos were frozen — well before the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, came into effect, the couple retains the right to have a child, in accordance with Supreme Court rulings."
In response, government counsel J V Sakthi Balakrishnan argued, "Although the assisted reproductive treatment had commenced, the surrogacy process itself had not begun before the Act came into force; therefore, the 50-year age limit applies to the petitioner."
After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Chakravarthy stated, "Since the couple began their assisted reproductive treatment as early as 2013, and had embryos frozen by 2019, their desire and right to have a child are well-established. Applying an age limit without accounting for delays caused by medical reasons would amount to giving the law a retrospective effect."
"Therefore, even though Mala is now over 50 years old, the recognised medical facility they approach must consider their request for surrogacy in accordance with legal provisions and follow the due procedures," the judge ordered.
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