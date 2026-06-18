ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Standard NEET Guidelines Amid Paper Leak Row

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Centre to frame standard guidelines for ensuring the fair and transparent conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The petition was filed by Venkateswaran after the recent NEET question paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the undergraduate medical entrance examination held on May 3. The National Testing Agency (NTA) later announced that the examination would be re-conducted on June 21.

More than 2.2 million students who appeared for the cancelled exam are now set to take the re-examination. Admit cards have already been issued, while authorities have put stringent security measures in place to prevent any irregularities.

So far, 15 people have been arrested in connection with the question paper leak. As part of efforts to safeguard the integrity of the re-examination, the Central Government has also temporarily banned the Telegram app in India until June 22.