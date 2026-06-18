Madras High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Standard NEET Guidelines Amid Paper Leak Row
The National Testing Agency (NTA) later announced that the examination would be re-conducted on June 21.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Centre to frame standard guidelines for ensuring the fair and transparent conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
The petition was filed by Venkateswaran after the recent NEET question paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the undergraduate medical entrance examination held on May 3. The National Testing Agency (NTA) later announced that the examination would be re-conducted on June 21.
More than 2.2 million students who appeared for the cancelled exam are now set to take the re-examination. Admit cards have already been issued, while authorities have put stringent security measures in place to prevent any irregularities.
So far, 15 people have been arrested in connection with the question paper leak. As part of efforts to safeguard the integrity of the re-examination, the Central Government has also temporarily banned the Telegram app in India until June 22.
The PIL sought a direction to the Centre to formulate comprehensive guidelines to ensure that NEET is conducted in a fair, transparent, and secure manner.
Hearing the matter, a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan noted that the Supreme Court had already issued directions in 2024 regarding the formulation of NEET guidelines. The bench also observed that a separate case related to the recent question paper leak is currently pending before the top court.
The judges pointed out that the Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the NTA to file their responses in the matter, and that the next hearing is scheduled for July.
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