ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Thai Vazhthu Can Precede Vande Mataram And Jana Gana Mana, Clarifies Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday clarified that the Union government's latest notification does not prevent the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu before Vande Mataram and the national anthem Jana Gana Mana at government functions in Tamil Nadu.

A public interest litigation filed by Ananya Radhakrishnan of Chennai had sought directions to authorities to ensure that government functions in Tamil Nadu begin with the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu.

The petitioner submitted that it has been the practice in Tamil Nadu for several years to begin government functions with Tamil Thai Vazhthu and conclude them with the national anthem.

The PIL challenged a January 28 circular issued by the Union Home Ministry, which, according to the petitioner, sought to alter the established practice by requiring government functions to begin with Vande Mataram. The petitioner had sought withdrawal of the circular and appropriate administrative directions to ensure that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is sung first at government functions.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.