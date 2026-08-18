Tamil Thai Vazhthu Can Precede Vande Mataram And Jana Gana Mana, Clarifies Madras High Court
The Centre's notification does not bar Tamil Nadu from retaining its established practice of singing Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of government functions.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday clarified that the Union government's latest notification does not prevent the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu before Vande Mataram and the national anthem Jana Gana Mana at government functions in Tamil Nadu.
A public interest litigation filed by Ananya Radhakrishnan of Chennai had sought directions to authorities to ensure that government functions in Tamil Nadu begin with the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu.
The petitioner submitted that it has been the practice in Tamil Nadu for several years to begin government functions with Tamil Thai Vazhthu and conclude them with the national anthem.
The PIL challenged a January 28 circular issued by the Union Home Ministry, which, according to the petitioner, sought to alter the established practice by requiring government functions to begin with Vande Mataram. The petitioner had sought withdrawal of the circular and appropriate administrative directions to ensure that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is sung first at government functions.
The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.
During the hearing, the Centre referred to a fresh notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on July 9, which stipulates that Vande Mataram and the national anthem should be sung consecutively, with Vande Mataram first and the national anthem thereafter.
The Centre pointed out that the notification does not prescribe when the state song should be sung and does not state that Tamil Thai Vazhthu must be sung at the end of a government function.
The court was also told that the latest notification does not prohibit Tamil Thai Vazhthu from being sung before Vande Mataram and the national anthem.
The judges subsequently deferred their verdict in the matter. They also noted that during the Independence Day observance at the Madras High Court, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung first, followed by Vande Mataram and the national anthem.
The clarification effectively indicates that the Centre's latest notification does not bar Tamil Nadu from retaining its established practice of singing Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of government functions.
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