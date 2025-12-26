ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC Suggests Centre To Bring In Law Like Australia Where Children Below 16 Are Banned From Accessing Social Media

Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has urged the Union Government to bring a law like the one in Australia, where children below 16 years of age are banned from accessing social media. A division bench comprising Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S. Vijayakumar after making strong observations.

The plea by Vijayakumar contended, "Pornographic videos are freely circulating on the internet. There is a situation where anyone can watch such pornographic videos. Due to this, the future of boys and girls will be ruined. Therefore, the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Secretary of the Home Department, the Member Secretaries of the National and Tamil Nadu Child Rights Protection Commissions, the Secretary of the Internet Services Providers Association, etc. should be ordered to use 'software' to block such pornographic videos as per the National Child Protection Act."

During the hearing, arguments were also made by the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government.

The Madras High Court in its order said, "Writ petitioner, concerned with the pornographic content available in virtual source and easily accessible to young children, has filed a PIL for issuance of a Writ of Mandamus to the Member Secretary, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, to invoke their power vested under Section 13(1)(c) and (j) of 'the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005' and direct the Internet Service Providing [ISP] companies to provide 'Parental Window' service as stipulated by communication of the first respondent namely Union of India."

The judges further observed, "In view of the proportion of pornographic contents easily available to children, Mandamus is sought to be issued to the authorities to implement the direction of the Union of India to the Internet Service Providing companies for providing 'Parental Window' service and also to create awareness among the children by the authorities."

It said that counter-affidavits have been filed by the respective respondents. "However, they are not impressive to convince this Court that the respondents are discharging adequately their responsibilities as mandated under Sections 13 & 14 of the Act," it said.

The High Court further stated that the Commission has a statutory duty and responsibility to spread child right literacy among various sections of Society and promote awareness of the safeguards available for the protection of these rights. "No doubt, certain awareness campaigns go around focusing children at schools. However, the said campaign is not adequate. Publications, media, seminars and other available means are not fully," it observed.