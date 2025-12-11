ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC Suspends Former Kanchipuram Judge Chemmal Over 'Abuse Of Power' Allegations

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended Chemmal, the former Kanchipuram district judge, over allegations of abuse of power linked to an arrest order issued against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The matter originated from a dispute in Poosivakkam, Kanchipuram district, where an argument between a bakery owner and a customer escalated into violence. Both sides subsequently filed complaints at the Walajabad police station.

Based on a complaint by the customer, Murugan, police registered a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A separate case was also filed against the customer based on the bakery owner’s complaint.

The customer later moved the Kanchipuram District Principal Sessions Court, alleging inaction by the police against five individuals, including the bakery owner and staff, despite the SC/ST Act case. Principal Sessions Judge Chemmal questioned DSP Shankar Ganesh for not producing the accused in court and warned of imprisonment. When the accused were still not produced, he directed that the DSP be sent to the Kanchipuram branch jail, following which the officer was imprisoned.