Madras HC Suspends Former Kanchipuram Judge Chemmal Over 'Abuse Of Power' Allegations
The Madras High Court has suspended former Kanchipuram district judge Chemmal over alleged misuse of authority in a case involving the arrest of a DSP.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended Chemmal, the former Kanchipuram district judge, over allegations of abuse of power linked to an arrest order issued against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
The matter originated from a dispute in Poosivakkam, Kanchipuram district, where an argument between a bakery owner and a customer escalated into violence. Both sides subsequently filed complaints at the Walajabad police station.
Based on a complaint by the customer, Murugan, police registered a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A separate case was also filed against the customer based on the bakery owner’s complaint.
The customer later moved the Kanchipuram District Principal Sessions Court, alleging inaction by the police against five individuals, including the bakery owner and staff, despite the SC/ST Act case. Principal Sessions Judge Chemmal questioned DSP Shankar Ganesh for not producing the accused in court and warned of imprisonment. When the accused were still not produced, he directed that the DSP be sent to the Kanchipuram branch jail, following which the officer was imprisoned.
Challenging this order, the Kanchipuram Superintendent of Police, the DSP and the Walajabad police inspector filed a petition in the Madras High Court challenging this order. The High Court Justice Satish Kumar, who heard the case, issued an order on September 23, staying the order issued by Judge Chemmal to arrest the Kanchipuram DSP. He also ordered an inquiry into the matter by the High Court Vigilance Registrar. The Vigilance Registrar’s report was forwarded to the High Court Administrative Committee and the Judges’ Transfer Committee for further action.
Following this, the Registrar of the High Court issued an order transferring Judge Chemmal to Ariyalur district as Lokayukta Chairman. Chemmal then moved the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's decision.
On November 24, the Supreme Court refused to hear his plea and questioned the High Court Registrar on why no action had been initiated against Chemmal. Acting on this, the High Court Registry has now issued an order suspending him from service for abuse of power.
