Madras HC Seeks Police Reply In Bawaria Gang's Appeal Against Life Sentence

In November, the Chennai Additional Sessions Court convicted three members of the gang and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

File - Tamil Nadu police officials with the Bawaria gang members in a court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 26, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

2 Min Read
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday has directed the Periyapalayam police to file a reply within four weeks to an appeal filed by Bawaria gang members challenging their life sentences in the 2005 murder of former AIADMK MLA K Sudarsanam.

A bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and P Dhanapal was hearing an appeal filed by the convicts against an order by the Chennai Additional Sessions Court that sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court ordered the police to file a reply and adjourned the matter.

Sudarsanam, who represented the Gummidipoondi constituency in Tiruvallur district and had served as Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, was shot dead on January 9, 2005, when a group of five intruders broke into his house in Thanakulam near Periyapalayam. His wife and sons were also assaulted during the attack, and the assailants looted 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The case, which sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu and the country, led to the arrest of members of the notorious Bawaria gang from Haryana and Rajasthan.

While a case was registered against 32 people, nine, including Om Prakash and his brother Jagdish from Haryana, were taken into custody. Of the nine, three women who secured bail later went into hiding. Two of the accused, including Om Prakash Bawaria, died in prison.

The notorious gang was terrorising the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu with their armed robberies. The gang was involved in 24 dacoities that led to the killing of 13 persons, including the MLA besides injuring 63 others.

The Chennai Additional Sessions Court in November convicted three of the remaining accused -- Jagdish, Rakesh, and Ashok -- and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The court acquitted the fourth, Jaildar Singh, holding that the charges against him were not proved.

Jagdish, Rakesh, and Ashok have now appealed against their life sentences before the High Court, seeking to set aside the Sessions Court’s verdict.

