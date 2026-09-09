Madras HC Orders Repatriation Of Idol-Smuggling Kingpin Subhash Chandra Kapoor To Germany
The accused was jailed in 2011 in connection with the theft and smuggling of ancient idols from Suthamalli Varadaraja Perumal Temple, Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Union Home Secretary to take steps to repatriate Subhash Chandra Kapoor, one of the key accused in an international network involved in the smuggling of antique Indian idols, to Germany, where he is a citizen.
The order came on Wednesday (September 9) after Subash Chandra Kapoor, who is currently lodged in prison in Tamil Nadu, approached the High Court claiming that the sentence imposed on him in an idol theft and smuggling case had already expired and that his continued detention was illegal.
A Division Bench comprising Justices A D Jagadish Chandira and N Gunasekaran passed the order.
Arrested In Germany, Brought Back To India
Subash Chandra Kapoor was arrested in Germany in 2011 with the assistance of Interpol in connection with the theft and smuggling of ancient idols from the Suthamalli Varadaraja Perumal Temple near Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district.
He was subsequently brought to India and produced before the court in connection with the case. The investigation into Subash Chandra's alleged international idol-smuggling network was pursued by the Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police.
The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Kumbakonam later sentenced Kapoor to around 10 years in prison in the Suthamalli temple idol case.
Subash Chandra Kapoor has remained in custody since his arrest in 2011.
'My sentence ended in October 2022'
In his petition before the High Court, Subash Chandra Kapoor argued that he had already completed the sentence imposed in the case.
“I have been in prison since 2011. My sentence term ended on October 31, 2022. I am being held in custody illegally beyond that date, .”
He also pointed out that he was a German national and sought repatriation to Germany.
According to his petition, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing had earlier sought Germany's permission to extradite him to India in connection with four other idol-smuggling cases. Subash Chandra Kapoor claimed that the German authorities rejected that request.
He further submitted that the Indian authorities had subsequently sought permission in connection with six additional cases and that the matter was still pending before the German government.
On these grounds, he sought directions to the Union and State Home Departments to release him and facilitate his return to Germany.
High Court Directs Union Govt To Act
After hearing the matter, the Bench had reserved its judgment.
In its order pronounced on Wednesday, the court directed the Union Home Secretary to take necessary steps for Kapoor's repatriation to Germany.
The order comes against the backdrop of a long-running investigation into Subash Chandra Kapoor's alleged role in the international trafficking of India's stolen antiquities.
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