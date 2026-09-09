ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC Orders Repatriation Of Idol-Smuggling Kingpin Subhash Chandra Kapoor To Germany

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Union Home Secretary to take steps to repatriate Subhash Chandra Kapoor, one of the key accused in an international network involved in the smuggling of antique Indian idols, to Germany, where he is a citizen.

The order came on Wednesday (September 9) after Subash Chandra Kapoor, who is currently lodged in prison in Tamil Nadu, approached the High Court claiming that the sentence imposed on him in an idol theft and smuggling case had already expired and that his continued detention was illegal.

A Division Bench comprising Justices A D Jagadish Chandira and N Gunasekaran passed the order.

Arrested In Germany, Brought Back To India

Subash Chandra Kapoor was arrested in Germany in 2011 with the assistance of Interpol in connection with the theft and smuggling of ancient idols from the Suthamalli Varadaraja Perumal Temple near Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district.

He was subsequently brought to India and produced before the court in connection with the case. The investigation into Subash Chandra's alleged international idol-smuggling network was pursued by the Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Kumbakonam later sentenced Kapoor to around 10 years in prison in the Suthamalli temple idol case.

Subash Chandra Kapoor has remained in custody since his arrest in 2011.

'My sentence ended in October 2022'

In his petition before the High Court, Subash Chandra Kapoor argued that he had already completed the sentence imposed in the case.

“I have been in prison since 2011. My sentence term ended on October 31, 2022. I am being held in custody illegally beyond that date, .”