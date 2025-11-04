ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC Orders Immediately Disbursement Of Outstanding Compensation To People Affected By STF That Hunted Veerappan

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to immediately release the outstanding compensation of Rs. 2.59 crore to the people affected by the Special Task Force (STF) operation during its drive to nab forest brigand Veerappan.

Complaints were filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging that the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka STF personnel involved in the operation to nab Veerappan had committed human rights violations by sexually assaulting women in the hill villages and torturing men in the name of investigation.

After investigating the complaints, the NHRC had ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 5 crore compensation to the victims of the STF. On accordance with this order, while the Tamil Nadu government had paid Rs 1,20,50.000 to 38 victims, the NHRC ordered the payment of the outstanding amount of Rs 3,79,00,000 crore. A case was filed in the Madras High Court by the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government against this order.

The case came up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench comprising Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice G. Arulmurugan. The Tamil Nadu government stated that Rs. 1,20,50,000 had already been released as the second instalment. The government also explained that basic facilities, including infrastructure, have been provided in the areas where the affected people live at a cost of Rs 8 crore.