Madras HC Dismisses TVK Chief Vijay's Plea Challenging Income Tax Dept's Rs 1.50 Cr Penalty

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition of TVK chief Vijay challenging an order of the Income Tax department directing him to pay a Rs 1.50 crore penalty for alleged non-disclosure of his full income during 2015-16.

According to Vijay, he declared an income of Rs 35.42 crore for the financial year 2016-2017. However, based on the documents seized during a raid conducted by the Income Tax department at his residence in 2015, the department alleged that he had not disclosed an income of Rs 15 crore earned from the Tamil film 'Puli'.

For deliberately concealing his income, the IT Department issued an order on June 30, 2022, imposing a penalty. The actor filed the petition in the Madras High Court challenging the order.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had reserved the order on January 23 after hearing the arguments from both sides. Vijay's side had argued that the penalty order should have been issued before June 30, 2019, as per the law. It was argued that the order, issued in 2022 after a delay of three years as per the Income Tax Act, should be quashed.