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Madras HC Dismisses MK Stalin's Plea Seeking 100% VVPAT Counting In Kolathur

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the writ petition filed by DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin seeking 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips in the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

In his petition, Stalin had also sought to declare him elected after nullifying the victory of TVK MLA VS Babu, alleging irregularities in the voting process. In his petition, Stalin alleged irregularities in the voting process, claiming that verification of 14 EVMs and VVPAT machines revealed discrepancies. He has sought re-verification of all voting machines used in the constituency.

The petition also sought a recount of votes and a declaration that Babu's election be declared void and Stalin be declared the winner. Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the 2026 state assembly elections.