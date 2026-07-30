ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC Denies Anticipatory Bail To DMK Leader Senthil Balaji In TASMAC Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji's anticipatory bail petition in the TASMAC scam case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan ruled that custodial questioning is necessary in this case, noting that the allegations against Senthil Balaji involve causing loss to the exchequer.

The court, in its order, cited the prosecution's allegation that all the officials, who were close associates of Accused-1 Senthil Balaji, abused their official position and entered into a criminal conspiracy and committed the offences.

By various means of manipulation, they obtained undue advantage and caused huge loss to the public exchequer, the judge added.

The DVAC in its FIR stated that Senthil Balaji entered into a criminal conspiracy to manipulate TASMAC's functioning by rigging bar and transport tenders, favouring a few select liquor manufacturers, resulting in overpricing of liquor, and causing financial loss to the public exchequer.

The DVAC registered an FIR against seven accused.

The FIR against Senthil Balaji, former TASMAC Managing Director S Visakan and five others was for alleged misappropriation, manipulation of procurement and tender processes in allotting bar licences, transport tenders, and bogus and inflated transactions by certain distilleries and bottling firms.

Senthil Balaji's close associates Rathesh Raj Shanmugavel and S Karthik (alias Mulanoor Karthik), his former personal assistant Bhaskar, former TASMAC officials R Ramadurai Murugan and R Paneerselvam were the five other accused persons.

The FIR highlighted the operation of an alleged organised syndicate known as the "Karur gang", allegedly controlled by Karthik.

Allegedly, the syndicate ran all liquor bars in Karur district and coerced officials into allotting bar licenses across Tamil Nadu to their favoured candidates.