ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC Allows Withdrawal Of Plea Seeking Censor Certificate For Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the producers of Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', starring actor-turned-politician Vijay, to withdraw their petition, which sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to the film.

Justice P T Asha, before whom the petition came up for hearing, granted permission to M/s KVN Productions LLP, producers of the movie, to withdraw the plea. The judge dismissed the petition as "withdrawn".

On December 18, 2025, the production company had applied to the CBFC for a censor certificate. After viewing the film, the CBFC recommended on December 22, 2025, that the film be granted a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to the removal of certain scenes.

The production company edited the film and resubmitted it on December 24, 2025. The CBFC subsequently informed them that the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate. However, later, the CBFC decided to send the film for re-examination, citing concerns over scenes involving an alleged foreign conspiracy and the use of security forces' symbols.