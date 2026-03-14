ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Suspended For Mimicking PM Modi Over LPG Gas Shortage

Shivpuri: A government school teacher has been suspended in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri after posting a video on social media, allegedly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video highlighted the alleged rising prices of commodities and the shortage of cooking gas, sparking controversy and prompting official disciplinary action.

The teacher, Saket Purohit, who is posted in a school in the Shivpuri district, made a satirical comment on the rising prices of gas cylinders while mimicking PM Modi. Following this, the District Education Officer suspended him on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the Pichhore Assembly constituency, Pritam Singh Lodhi. The leader accused the teacher of trying to incite unrest over the current gas price hike and shortage.

Suspension order in Hindi (ETV Bharat)

In response to Purohit’s post, the BJP MLA had written a letter to the Education Department, demanding that disciplinary action be taken against the teacher. Acting on this request, the department initiated proceedings against Purohit and ordered a departmental inquiry in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Act, 1965.

“Based on preliminary findings regarding the objectionable video that surfaced on social media, the teacher has been found prima facie guilty; consequently, he has been suspended, and further disciplinary action is currently underway,” District Education Officer Vivek Srivastava said.