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Madhya Pradesh Teacher Suspended For Mimicking PM Modi Over LPG Gas Shortage

Government teacher suspended in Shivpuri for satirical video mimicking PM Modi, highlighting rising gas prices and shortages; disciplinary action initiated following BJP MLA complaint.

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Suspended For Mimicking PM Modi Over LPG Gas Shortage
Madhya Pradesh Teacher Suspended For Mimicking PM Modi Over LPG Gas Shortage (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 14, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
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By Yatish Pradhan

Shivpuri: A government school teacher has been suspended in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri after posting a video on social media, allegedly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video highlighted the alleged rising prices of commodities and the shortage of cooking gas, sparking controversy and prompting official disciplinary action.

The teacher, Saket Purohit, who is posted in a school in the Shivpuri district, made a satirical comment on the rising prices of gas cylinders while mimicking PM Modi. Following this, the District Education Officer suspended him on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the Pichhore Assembly constituency, Pritam Singh Lodhi. The leader accused the teacher of trying to incite unrest over the current gas price hike and shortage.

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Suspended For Mimicking PM Modi Over LPG Gas Shortage
Suspension order in Hindi (ETV Bharat)

In response to Purohit’s post, the BJP MLA had written a letter to the Education Department, demanding that disciplinary action be taken against the teacher. Acting on this request, the department initiated proceedings against Purohit and ordered a departmental inquiry in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Act, 1965.

“Based on preliminary findings regarding the objectionable video that surfaced on social media, the teacher has been found prima facie guilty; consequently, he has been suspended, and further disciplinary action is currently underway,” District Education Officer Vivek Srivastava said.

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MADHYA PRADESH
SHIVPURI
NARENDRA MODI
MADHYA PRADESH TEACHER SUSPENDED

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