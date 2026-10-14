ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Solar Hub To Add To Ratlam’s Shine

At the 1,450-hectare investment zone being developed near Ratlam. ( ETV Bharat )

Ratlam: Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam is known for "sev" (a savory snack), “sona” (gold) and saree. Now a fourth 'S '— solar — is set to add to the city's identity.

Ratlam is poised to gain a new identity as a solar hub. Domestic and international companies specialising in solar technology and lithium-ion battery manufacturing are showing keen interest in the 1,450-hectare investment zone being developed near the city.

Initially, UTL Solar and Fujiyama Solar expressed interest in setting up manufacturing units here. Following land allocation, the construction of their facilities is complete, and manufacturing operations have already commenced. Furthermore, Solarship Green Private Limited, True Sol Engineering, and Chamvolt Global Private Limited, a manufacturer of lithium-ion cells, have acquired land here for investments totalling approximately Rs 4,000 crore. Solar Energy Hub With over half a dozen companies involved in the manufacture of solar glass, panels, batteries, inverters, and green energy equipment showing interest, this investment zone is carving out a new identity as a green energy or solar energy hub. Once these plants are fully constructed and manufacturing begins, thousands of local youths will gain employment opportunities. Situated between the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai railway line, this proposed investment zone in Ratlam has now taken shape. Companies from various sectors have gradually begun investing here, with over 80 hectares of land already allocated to over half a dozen solar companies. A key reason for the solar companies' interest in this zone is its strategic location midway between Delhi and Mumbai, offering excellent connectivity via both rail and road networks.