Madhya Pradesh: Solar Hub To Add To Ratlam’s Shine
MPIDC executive director says half a dozen solar and green energy companies have been allotted land in the 1,450-hectare investment zone, reports Divyaraj Singh Rathore
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Ratlam: Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam is known for "sev" (a savory snack), “sona” (gold) and saree. Now a fourth 'S '— solar — is set to add to the city's identity.
Ratlam is poised to gain a new identity as a solar hub. Domestic and international companies specialising in solar technology and lithium-ion battery manufacturing are showing keen interest in the 1,450-hectare investment zone being developed near the city.
Initially, UTL Solar and Fujiyama Solar expressed interest in setting up manufacturing units here. Following land allocation, the construction of their facilities is complete, and manufacturing operations have already commenced.
Furthermore, Solarship Green Private Limited, True Sol Engineering, and Chamvolt Global Private Limited, a manufacturer of lithium-ion cells, have acquired land here for investments totalling approximately Rs 4,000 crore.
Solar Energy Hub
With over half a dozen companies involved in the manufacture of solar glass, panels, batteries, inverters, and green energy equipment showing interest, this investment zone is carving out a new identity as a green energy or solar energy hub. Once these plants are fully constructed and manufacturing begins, thousands of local youths will gain employment opportunities.
Situated between the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai railway line, this proposed investment zone in Ratlam has now taken shape. Companies from various sectors have gradually begun investing here, with over 80 hectares of land already allocated to over half a dozen solar companies. A key reason for the solar companies' interest in this zone is its strategic location midway between Delhi and Mumbai, offering excellent connectivity via both rail and road networks.
Due to excellent connectivity with ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra, domestic and international companies are showing interest in investing here. Companies associated with the solar and green energy sectors, in particular, have shown keen interest in this investment zone in Ratlam. UTL Solar Power Limited has established a manufacturing unit here with an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore, where the production of solar panels and related equipment has already commenced. A plant by Fujiyama Solar is also nearing completion. Production by these solar companies is expected to begin by the end of the year.
Providing details on the ongoing work in the investment zone, Rajesh Rathore, executive director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), said, "While investments spanning the solar, textile, pharmaceutical, and other sectors are taking place in this 1,450-hectare zone — paving the way for a total investment of Rs 11,950 crore and creating employment for around 6,500 people — more than half a dozen solar and green energy companies have specifically been allotted land here, and they have already initiated the plant construction process."
Production of Lithium-ion Batteries
Rathore said, "Fujiyama Solar has signed an agreement to invest Rs 650 crore here and has been allotted 25 hectares of land. UTL Solar has also invested Rs 500 crore. Exatron Solar Pvt. Ltd. has been allotted over 24 hectares of land; this solar panel manufacturing company will invest Rs 1,300 crore, creating employment for 1,500 people."
Chamvolt Global Private Limited has been allotted 23.5 hectares of land, with a proposed investment of approximately Rs 2,500 crore. The company plans to set up a lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit, which is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 people.
Rathore said that Trueshole Engineering Private Limited is set to invest approximately Rs 1,500 crore here; this company has also been allotted 12 hectares of land. Additionally, Solarship Green Private Limited has been allotted 21 hectares. This solar panel manufacturing company will invest Rs 2,580 crore, creating jobs for about 2,000 people.
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