Madhya Pradesh SIR 2025 Voter List Out, BJP-Held Constituencies Saw Most Name Deletions

Bhopal: With the release of the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll for Madhya Pradesh amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it has become clear how many voters’ names have been removed in each assembly constituency of the state.

Following the release of the draft voter list under the SIR, 23 out of the 230 assembly constituencies in the state have seen the removal of 35,000 to 97,000 voters’ names each.

In total, 1,39,648 voters’ names have been removed from the electoral rolls in these 23 constituencies. Of these, 18 constituencies are represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and ministers, including Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

Most names dropped in these constituencies

The Govindpura assembly constituency, which saw the BJP recording continuous victories, has now recorded the highest number of deletions from the voter rolls in the entire state.

As many as 97,052 voters’ names have been removed from the electoral list in Govindpura, the highest figure in the state. The constituency was earlier represented by former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur and is currently represented by his daughter-in-law and minister, Krishna Gaur.

The assembly constituency with the second-highest number of deletions is Indore-5, represented by BJP MLA Mahendra Hardia, where 87,591 voters’ names have been removed.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Manasa assembly constituency in Neemuch district has recorded the lowest number of deletions, with 5,485 names removed from the SIR draft list.