Madhya Pradesh SIR 2025 Voter List Out, BJP-Held Constituencies Saw Most Name Deletions
Madhya Pradesh’s draft voter list revision removes up to 35,000 to 97,000 names per constituency, impacting 23 areas, mostly represented by the BJP.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Bhopal: With the release of the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll for Madhya Pradesh amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it has become clear how many voters’ names have been removed in each assembly constituency of the state.
Following the release of the draft voter list under the SIR, 23 out of the 230 assembly constituencies in the state have seen the removal of 35,000 to 97,000 voters’ names each.
In total, 1,39,648 voters’ names have been removed from the electoral rolls in these 23 constituencies. Of these, 18 constituencies are represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and ministers, including Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.
Most names dropped in these constituencies
The Govindpura assembly constituency, which saw the BJP recording continuous victories, has now recorded the highest number of deletions from the voter rolls in the entire state.
As many as 97,052 voters’ names have been removed from the electoral list in Govindpura, the highest figure in the state. The constituency was earlier represented by former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur and is currently represented by his daughter-in-law and minister, Krishna Gaur.
The assembly constituency with the second-highest number of deletions is Indore-5, represented by BJP MLA Mahendra Hardia, where 87,591 voters’ names have been removed.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Manasa assembly constituency in Neemuch district has recorded the lowest number of deletions, with 5,485 names removed from the SIR draft list.
The Narela assembly constituency, represented by Vishwas Sarang, the minister, witnessed 81,235 names being removed from his electoral roll.
Kailash Vijayvargiya, minister from Indore-1, has witnessed the removal of 75,014 names from the voter list of his constituency. Similarly, the Gwalior assembly constituency, represented by minister Pradyuman Singh, saw 55,653 names being removed.
37,728 voter names deleted from CM's constituency
With the release of Madhya Pradesh’s draft voter list, the names of 42.74 lakh people have been removed.
The Narela assembly constituency in Bhopal has recorded the highest number of shifted voters, while Jabalpur leads in cases of deceased voters.
A total of 37,728 voters’ names have been removed from the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.
From former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s constituency, Chhindwara, 21,981 voters’ names have been removed under the SIR.
In Rau, the assembly constituency of Congress state president Jitu Patwari, 54,415 voters’ names have been removed. Meanwhile, 14,712 voters’ names have been deleted from Gandhwani, represented by Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar.
