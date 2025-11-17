ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Absconding Brother Of Al-Falah University Chairman After 25 Years In Fraud Case

Media persons outside Al Falah University as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with Haryana Police, uncovered a large cache of explosives and arms from an apartment in Faridabad ( ANI )

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested Hamood Siddiqui, the brother of Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Siddiqui, from Hyderabad after he remained absconding for nearly 25 years in a fraud case registered in Mhow. The arrest was made by the Mhow police team following specific intelligence, and the development could lead to several major revelations, police said on Monday.

According to police, Hamood and his brother Jawad operated a finance company in Mhow 25 years ago. Through this firm, the two allegedly collected large sums of money from local residents by promising to double their investments. After defrauding several people, Hamoos fled the area, and a case was registered against him under multiple sections related to cheating and fraud. Since then, he had completely gone underground.

Indor Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogchan Bhutia said the police had been trying to trace Hamoos for many years but were unable to find any information because he had changed his identity and location several times. SP Bhutia said, "He had gone underground due to police action. However, during interrogation in a related case, we obtained clues about his possible location. Our team followed the information and arrested him in Hyderabad."