Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Absconding Brother Of Al-Falah University Chairman After 25 Years In Fraud Case
After 25 years of hiding, fraud-accused Hamood Siddiqui was caught in Hyderabad. Police say his arrest may reveal links in the Delhi car blast case.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Indore: Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested Hamood Siddiqui, the brother of Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Siddiqui, from Hyderabad after he remained absconding for nearly 25 years in a fraud case registered in Mhow. The arrest was made by the Mhow police team following specific intelligence, and the development could lead to several major revelations, police said on Monday.
According to police, Hamood and his brother Jawad operated a finance company in Mhow 25 years ago. Through this firm, the two allegedly collected large sums of money from local residents by promising to double their investments. After defrauding several people, Hamoos fled the area, and a case was registered against him under multiple sections related to cheating and fraud. Since then, he had completely gone underground.
Indor Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogchan Bhutia said the police had been trying to trace Hamoos for many years but were unable to find any information because he had changed his identity and location several times. SP Bhutia said, "He had gone underground due to police action. However, during interrogation in a related case, we obtained clues about his possible location. Our team followed the information and arrested him in Hyderabad."
Police officials said Hamood had been living in Hyderabad under a disguised name. Once the Mhow Police confirmed the intelligence, a team was sent to Hyderabad, where they tracked him down and arrested him after verification. "He is now in police custody and is being questioned," Bhutia added.
The case gained attention recently after the Delhi car blast, in which Dr Omar, the accused, was revealed to be a former student of Al Falah University. Jawad Siddiqui, the university's chairman and Hamood's brother, also came under scrutiny after his name surfaced during the investigation. Following the Delhi incident, links to past activities in Mhow began to emerge, prompting Madhya Pradesh police to revisit the old fraud case.
Police officials said that Hamood's arrest could uncover how he managed to evade the police and who may have helped him while he was on the run. Police are also looking into financial transactions and contacts that might connect the old fraud case with the recent development.
Also Read