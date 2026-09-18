ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pumps To Go Cash-Only For Bills Over Rs 2,000

Bhopal: Amid the imposition of a merchant discount rate (MDR), petrol pumps in Madhya Pradesh have decided to stop accepting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15. Motorists and commercial vehicle owners will have to switch back to cash payments for high-value fuel purchases.

The decision was taken by the Madhya Pradesh Petroleum Dealers Association for nearly 4,700 petrol pumps in the state over concerns about additional transaction charges. The move comes ahead of the festive season, when demand for fuel and other items typically increase.

Petroleum dealers across the state are opposing the central government’s new policy to levy a merchant discount rate on high-value digital payments. Association members argue that because a significant portion of fuel sales exceed the Rs 2,000 threshold and are paid via UPI, the transaction fees will heavily squeeze their fixed profit margins.

“Imposing an additional charge on these transactions would result in a financial loss for dealers on every transaction. So we have decided to accept only cash for fuel purchases exceeding Rs 2,000,” said the association.