ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: One Tiger Death Every 4 Days Leaves Wildlife Experts Worried

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, projects aimed at wildlife conservation and rehabilitation are being continuously advanced. Over the past 15 years, the state has also witnessed a rapid increase in its tiger population. While the forests of Madhya Pradesh are estimated to harbour around 1,000 tigers, the recent surge in reports of tiger deaths has become a cause for deep concern among wildlife experts.

In the first 135 days of 2026, the state has lost 32 tigers. This translates to the death of one tiger every four days, the highest tiger mortality rate in the state's history. Already, to curb tiger deaths in the state's reserve forests, a control room is being established at the Forest Department headquarters, to monitor all tiger reserves in the state.

Samita Rajoura, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of the Forest Department's Wildlife Wing, said the control room to monitor and manage incidents occurring within forest areas is modeled after police control rooms, and will serve as a central hub for monitoring events, including rescue operations.

One Tiger Dying Every 4 Days

The first tiger death of 2026 was recorded at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. With the exception of deaths caused by the Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) infection at Kanha Tiger Reserve in May, the majority of the tiger deaths have been due to territorial fights. Bandhavgarh National Park currently accounts for the highest number of tiger deaths in the country. This is attributed to the fact that the tiger population within the forest area has exceeded its carrying capacity.

Consequently, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has now sought expert advice from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), based in Dehradun. Recently, Subharanjan Sen, the Head of the Forest Department, requested the WII to conduct an assessment of the tiger carrying capacity within designated forest areas and to develop a scientific methodology for this purpose, with the aim of preventing tiger deaths resulting from mutual conflicts.

Most Deaths Caused by Mutual Conflicts