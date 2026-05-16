Madhya Pradesh: One Tiger Death Every 4 Days Leaves Wildlife Experts Worried
Tiger deaths have broken all records in Madhya Pradesh's history. This year, on average, one tiger is dying every four days, reports Brijendra Pateriya.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, projects aimed at wildlife conservation and rehabilitation are being continuously advanced. Over the past 15 years, the state has also witnessed a rapid increase in its tiger population. While the forests of Madhya Pradesh are estimated to harbour around 1,000 tigers, the recent surge in reports of tiger deaths has become a cause for deep concern among wildlife experts.
In the first 135 days of 2026, the state has lost 32 tigers. This translates to the death of one tiger every four days, the highest tiger mortality rate in the state's history. Already, to curb tiger deaths in the state's reserve forests, a control room is being established at the Forest Department headquarters, to monitor all tiger reserves in the state.
Samita Rajoura, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of the Forest Department's Wildlife Wing, said the control room to monitor and manage incidents occurring within forest areas is modeled after police control rooms, and will serve as a central hub for monitoring events, including rescue operations.
One Tiger Dying Every 4 Days
The first tiger death of 2026 was recorded at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. With the exception of deaths caused by the Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) infection at Kanha Tiger Reserve in May, the majority of the tiger deaths have been due to territorial fights. Bandhavgarh National Park currently accounts for the highest number of tiger deaths in the country. This is attributed to the fact that the tiger population within the forest area has exceeded its carrying capacity.
Consequently, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has now sought expert advice from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), based in Dehradun. Recently, Subharanjan Sen, the Head of the Forest Department, requested the WII to conduct an assessment of the tiger carrying capacity within designated forest areas and to develop a scientific methodology for this purpose, with the aim of preventing tiger deaths resulting from mutual conflicts.
Most Deaths Caused by Mutual Conflicts
An analysis of data from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) reveals that over the past five years, Madhya Pradesh has recorded more than 245 tiger deaths. Territorial fights, and severe injuries and infections resulting from them, are considered the primary cause behind the deaths of around 40 per cent of these.
Of the total tiger deaths recorded in 2026, 14 were the result of mutual conflict. In 2025, the state witnessed its highest number of tiger deaths, with 55 fatalities; of these, around 20 died in mutual conflicts. Similarly, in 2023, about 18 out of 45 tigers died in mutual fights; in 2022, 15 out of 43; and in 2021, approximately 12 out of 34 tigers succumbed to such battles.
Retired IFS officer Sudesh Baghmare states, "Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Pench have now become sanctuaries with high tiger densities. Tigers establish their own territories when young, and do not tolerate any intrusion by another tiger into their domain. When such an intrusion occurs, the dispute is resolved solely through victory in a mutual fight. Typically, in a battle between two tigers, both animals sustain injuries."
Increased Threat Due to Human Interference
Social activist Ajay Dubey said, "While mutual fighting is indeed a cause of tiger deaths, other factors cannot be overlooked. Human interference within the forests is on the rise. Residents of villages bordering tiger reserves are forming groups and entering the jungles — often accompanied by dogs — to gather firewood and other forest produce. Some of these dogs fell prey to tigers. This is how the Canine Distemper Virus spread in Kanha, resulting in the deaths of five tigers."
He added, "Villagers are laying live electric wires across agricultural fields next to forests, leading to the deaths of tigers. Cases of poaching have also come to light. Therefore, there is an urgent need to significantly strengthen the surveillance mechanism to ensure the effective conservation of tigers."