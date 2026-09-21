Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Under Fire For 'Body Shaming' Woman BJP Councillor
The Urban Development Minister was speaking at an event in Indore when the BJP councilor partially obscured a party worker from the view.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Indore: Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has courted controversy with his remarks about the physical appearance of a female councilor from his own party the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress has slammed the BJP minister over his “body shaming” of the woman.
During an event to inaugurate development projects in Indore on Sunday, Vijayvargiya remarked, "Sandhya didi ki chaudai badh gayi hai”(Sandhya didi has put on some weight) while pointing to the BJP councilor, who was walking towards the stage.
Vijayvargiya then burst into laughter leaving prominent leaders, including a BJP MP, who were seated on the stage at the time, in splits.
In the video of the incident, a party worker is standing behind the councilor, partially obscuring her from view; it was at this moment that the Minister made the comment.
How easy and natural it is for men to body-shame a woman— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 21, 2026
Just like that - he cracked a joke, and everyone laughed
He’s not just a crass politician for saying it
We are a crass society for laughing - and treating it as normal pic.twitter.com/67rndPzPF5
The Congress has attacked the BJP minister over his apparently body shaming remarks.
“How easy and natural it is for men to body-shame a woman Just like that-he cracked a joke, and everyone laughed. He’s not just a crass politician for saying it. We are a crass society for laughing-and treating it as normal,” Chairperson of Congress' Social Media and Digital Platforms wing, Supriya Shrinate wrote in a post on X while sharing Vijayvargiya's video.
Nilabh Shukla, Media Coordinator for the All India Congress Committee, too hit out at the minister for his controversial comment, stating, "The BJP has always insulted women.
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya publicly Body Shamed a woman, he laughed and other laughed too.— Dr. Girija Shetkar (@GirijaShetkar) September 21, 2026
Is this really Normal ?
It is Patriarchy that grants a Man this sense of entitlement, That is precisely why Rahul Gandhi speaks about dismantling Patriarchy. pic.twitter.com/Yzhqy7LLrg
Congress' National Spokesperson and party's General Secretary for Telangana, Dr Girija Shetkar wrote in a post on X, "Is this really Normal ? It is patriarchy that grants a Man this sense of entitlement, that is precisely why Rahul Gandhi speaks about dismantling patriarchy".
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