ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Under Fire For 'Body Shaming' Woman BJP Councillor

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has courted controversy with his remarks about the physical appearance of a female councilor from his own party the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress has slammed the BJP minister over his “body shaming” of the woman.

During an event to inaugurate development projects in Indore on Sunday, Vijayvargiya remarked, "Sandhya didi ki chaudai badh gayi hai”(Sandhya didi has put on some weight) while pointing to the BJP councilor, who was walking towards the stage.

Vijayvargiya then burst into laughter leaving prominent leaders, including a BJP MP, who were seated on the stage at the time, in splits.

In the video of the incident, a party worker is standing behind the councilor, partially obscuring her from view; it was at this moment that the Minister made the comment.